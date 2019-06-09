fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore to ban key source of artificial trans fats as ingredient from June 2021

War against bad cholesterol.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 7, 10:27 am

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

Potato chips, cookies and instant noodles available in Singapore will soon be healthier to consume.

Well, sort of.

Banning partially hydrogenated oils in Singapore

The Ministry of Health announced on June 6, 2019, that Singapore will be banning the use of partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) in all foods from June 2021.

PHOs are commonly found in pre-packaged foods such as creamer, spreads such as peanut butter, pastries such as cakes and cookies, instant noodles as well as snacks like potato chips.

Companies abiding by ban

Six companies will be complying with the ban by June 2020.

They are Gardenia Foods, Nestle Singapore, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong Group and Sunshine Bakeries.

According to Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Amrin Amin, there are accessible alternatives to replace PHOs and food prices are unlikely to increase as a result of the ban, Today reported.

Why is PHOs bad?

PHOs are a key source of artificial trans fats that can lead to an increased in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol.

An increase in bad cholesterol also means higher risk in heart disease.

In Singapore, heart attack is the number two killer after cancer.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japan's labour minister says women should wear high heels to work

He said it is only an abuse of power if a worker with an injured foot is forced to wear high heels.

June 7, 02:14 am

Someone in S'pore tried renting 2-hour platonic date from Maybe app for pure, clean fun

Is it worth it?

June 7, 12:40 am

Taiwanese model Lin Chiling marries Japanese boyband Exile member Akira

Congrats.

June 6, 10:13 pm

Snake Brand prickly heat shower gel available at Golden Mile Complex & Lucky Plaza

Need.

June 6, 09:09 pm

Famous Amos S'pore selling 100g of cookies at S$1 from June 6, 2019

For Singtel users only.

June 6, 08:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close