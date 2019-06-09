S’pore BTS fans buy banner at Dhoby Ghaut station to celebrate band’s 6th anniversary

BTS fans (known as ARMY) are known to be crazy about the Kpop boyband.

Here’s an example of the lengths they go to.

Banner at Dhoby Ghaut

Local fans have bought out a panel advertisement for BTS at the Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on Circle Line to celebrate the band’s sixth anniversary.

The banner features all seven members of BTS.

As seen from the image below (from left to right), they are RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The banner also reads, “Happy 6th Anniversary, BTS! Love from Singapore Army”.

Here are some of the fans who were behind the advertisement:

Here’s a short clip showing where the banner can be found:

Haha.. Although I've shared yesterday. But I'm just so happy that for one month I get to see it every weekdays morning on my way to work 😝😝😍😍#LoveBTS_0613@BTS_twt #BTS #OT7#BTS6thAnniversary#BTS6thAnniversaryProject pic.twitter.com/Ad8idqgv4R — 💜InLoveWith민윤기💜 (@Carol__LovesBTS) June 7, 2019

At least S$3,640

Panel ads like these cost between S$280 and S$420 per week on the Circle Line, according to SMRT.

There is a minimum advertisement period of 13 weeks which means this ad can cost between S$3,640 and S$5,460 at minimum.

That’s dedication indeed.

You can see more photos of the banner on Twitter via the hashtag #lovebts_0613.

Top image via Twitter.