Show Luo allegedly cheated on girlfriend with 25-year-old Taiwan actress for half a year

Cherry Yu claimed she did not know that Luo was dating someone at that time.

Tanya Ong | June 21, 02:15 pm

Taiwanese singer Show Luo has apparently been together with Grace Chow, a Chinese blogger, since 2015.

According to Taiwanese media outlets, some leaked chat screenshots have since surfaced, suggesting Luo had allegedly cheated on Chow in 2016.

Cherry Yu allegedly dated Luo in 2016

These screenshots supposedly show a conversation that 25-year-old Cherry Yu, a Taiwanese actress, had with a friend back in 2016.

According to Mirror Media, Yu allegedly told the friend that she was dating one of the “pop kings in the entertainment circle”.

A screenshot allegedly showed that Yu hoped for an “expensive gift”.

Apparently, this was following a link that had been sent to her regarding how much Luo was supposedly earning:

Apparently, Yu tried to make the affair public by tipping off the papparazzi in a bid to get them to photograph her and Luo together.

She also allegedly mentioned an address during the conversation. 

Mirror Media has confirmed it to be the address of Luo’s residence.

Yu also allegedly told the friend how Luo would check that there are no other cars around before letting her alight:

Cut off contact

Luo and Yu supposedly cut off all contact before the paparazzi could photograph them.

Yu claimed that they dated for six months and she was not aware that Luo had a girlfriend during that time.

She also said she only found out about being the third party after the relationship had ended.

Mirror Media reported that Luo’s spokesperson acknowledged that Yu and Luo both know each other, but added that they have not been in contact in recent years.

Previously, Yu spoke about being the “third party”

Yu had previously spoken about how she was the third party in a relationship, according to Mirror Media.

These comments were made during a 2017 web series, in which she said that she “felt stupid” for being lied to.

However, Yu did not mention who she was referring to.

Top photo via Instagram Show Luo, Grace Chow & Cherry Yu

