Shaved ice desserts based on Taiwan’s famous mountains now available in Taipei

Peak yummy-ness.

Melanie Lim | June 25, 04:07 pm

No summer vacation in Taiwan is complete without eating shaved ice.

The good news for those travelling there this June is, popular bagel joint Good Cho’s has just launched a series of unique shaved ice bowls and shaved ice smoothies:

Image via 好丘Good Cho’s Facebook
Image via 好丘Good Cho’s Facebook

Mountain series shaved ice bowls

Based on famous mountains in Taiwan, there are four different variations of the dessert altogether – Alishan, Yu Shan, Yangmingshan and Hehuanshan.

Each set comes with a bowl of Ai-Yu jelly and a cup of taro balls, and retails at NTD240 (S$10.47) per set.

1. Alishan shaved ice

Image via 好丘Good Cho’s Facebook

The Alishan shaved ice bowl is reminiscent of the view one gets of the mountain during sunrise.

The foot of the shaved ice mountain is made using grass jelly, and the “misty clouds” surrounding it is actually made with fresh cream.

If you look closely, you can also see homemade honey yam chunks resembling a mountainside, with the entire dessert being topped by a round, sweet potato paste that represents the sun.

2. Yu Shan shaved ice

Image via 好丘Good Cho’s Facebook

Yu Shan, or Mount Yu, is the highest mountain in Taiwan.

Using the island’s most popular summer fruits like mango, passionfruit, longans and pineapple, this shaved ice dessert is refreshingly sweet.

3. Yangmingshan shaved ice

Image via 好丘Good Cho’s Facebook

Yangmingshan is one of Taiwan’s nine national parks.

This dessert vaguely resembles a volcanic formation, as its base is filled with a dark sesame paste and round, tang yuan balls.

Matcha powder has also been sprinkled all over the shaved ice, making it look like grassy, green fields.

4. Hehuanshan shaved ice

Image via 好丘Good Cho’s Facebook

Hehuanshan is one of Taiwan’s most popular destinations to view flowers, and this dessert pays tribute to the mountain’s beautiful floral scenery.

Rose syrup made from home-grown roses in Nantou is doused all over the shaved ice, and fragrant lychees from Changhua are used to make the jelly at the top of the “mountain”.

If you’re looking for a dessert that is both sweet with a slight tinge of sourness, this is for you.

Mountain series sorbet smoothies

For those who need a dessert on the go, two different flavours of smoothie cups are available at NTD80 (S$3.50) each.

Image via 好丘Good Cho’s Facebook
Image via 好丘Good Cho’s Facebook

They are limited to takeaways only.

How to go

Address: No. 54 , Songqin Street, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110

Opening Hours: 

Monday – Friday, 10am to 8pm
Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 6:30pm

Top image courtesy of taipeifatty and taipeifoodie on Instagram

