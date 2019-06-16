Rainy weather to continue in S’pore in 2nd half of June 2019

The dry spell in Singapore is finally over — even though the hot spell will always be with us.

The good news is that the second half of June 2019 will see more rain falling all over the island.

The rainy weather is likely to continue for the rest of the month, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Above normal rainfall

Similar to the first half of June 2019, the weather conditions are wet and humid in general.

With the monsoon rain band in the equatorial region, heavy rain is expected.

There will be thundery showers on some late mornings to early afternoons, so prepared your brolly for if you are heading out for lunch.

On days with Sumatra squalls, the heavy rain will be accompanied by strong winds during early mornings.

The monsoon rainband will shift northwards in the last week, suggesting less rain.

Overall, the rainfall is projected to be above normal.

Temperature

On clear days, Singapore will be hot with daily temperatures ranging between 25°C and 33°C.

The maximum temperature will likely be up to 35°C in the last week of June.

Some nights are expected to be warm at 28°C.

The Southwest Monsoon will last till October 2019 and wind will be blowing from southeast or southwest during this period.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin