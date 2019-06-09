Extremely talented SCDF personnel made touching Hari Raya music video dedicated to frontline workers

Every public holiday, there will always be some frontline workers on duty to deal with emergencies.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is one such group that ensures Singapore is safe and secure at all times.

Advertisement

Besides their dedication to work, the SCDF also has some exceptionally talented folks who produced relatable videos like this:

Such lighthearted content goes a long way in helping the general public understand their work better.

Advertisement

Hari Raya video dedicated to bros and sis

Recently on June 4, 2019, the SCDF shared a Hari Raya music video that was entirely produced in-house.

The song of this music video ‘ Sepasang Kurung Biru Lirik’, was covered by a full-time national serviceman (NSF) Sufy Ashraf and arranged by NSFs in the SCDF Music Performance Art Club.

‘ Sepasang Kurung Biru Lirik’ means ‘a pair of blue baju kurung’.

Here’s a translation of the portion sung in the music video:

“On this happy day

My heart is empty and lonely

How sweet are the old memories

Celebrate Raya together with you

Oh… No soft whisper I heard

Only the azan voices muttered echoed

I still feel the warmth of your hands

In the morning when I greet you”

Advertisement

The music video shows the strong bond among the SCDF officers and is said to be dedicated to those who are working on duty this Hari Raya Puasa.

You can watch the video here:

Advertisement

The moving music video serves as a reminder to be thankful to frontline workers.

Some expressed their appreciation in the comment section. Here are some examples:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top photo collage from SCDF music video screenshots