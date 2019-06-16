SAF unveils the Hunter, a new fully air-conditioned Armoured Fighting Vehicle

A new locally-developed Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) called the “Hunter” was commissioned by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday, June 11.

The Hunter AFV will make its debut at the 2019 National Day Parade.

Fully air-conditioned

It is Singapore Army’s first fully digitalised platform and will be replacing the ageing Ultra M113 AFVs — a Singapore upgrade of the United States-made M113.

The old model has been in service since the 1970s.

The new Hunter comes fully air-conditioned for outfield use.

DSTA developed

The new vehicle was developed by the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), in collaboration with Singapore Technologies Engineering, a Singapore-listed defence conglomerate, and the Singapore Army.

The project was announced in March 2017.

Specs

The Hunter is faster and can go a longer distance.

It also has “enhanced lethality”, in reference to the weaponry on board, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said.

“The Hunter was designed and developed to meet the specific needs of the Army and it is poised to leverage the battlefields of tomorrow,” Ng said in a speech at the Armour Formation’s 50th anniversary parade at Sungei Gedong Camp.

The first core group of regulars and instructors using the new vehicles started earlier in 2019.

Full-time national serviceman cadets will get to familiarise themselves with the vehicle from 2020 onwards.

The 42nd Battalion, Singapore Armoured Regiment, will be the first Armour Battle Group to be equipped with the Hunter.

Total number of AFVs not revealed

The old Ultra M113 AFVs will be progressively replaced over the coming years.

The total number of Hunters currently in operation or in the SAF’s arsenal was not disclosed.

No dollar figure was revealed by Mindef about the costs of replacement.

Smart features

The AFV is built with smart features and technologies.

The first-ever integrated combat cockpit allows the vehicle commander and the gunner to operate the Hunter with a common set of controls.

It will also have an automatic target detection and tracking system to make it easier for gunners to engage their targets.

The commander also has an independent sight to simultaneously search for other threats while the gunner is engaged.

The commander can also take over driving the AFV from his seat.

Cameras mounted on the AFV exterior provide a 360-degree field of vision both in the day and in low light conditions at night.

A Laser Warning System will also alert the crew to take evasive actions quicker when targeted.

The Hunter is also equipped with Army Tactical Engagement and Information System (Artemis) that allows for “rich information” to be exchanged in real time between various military formations and vehicles.

The vehicle also has a Health and Utilisation Monitoring System to detect faults or anomalies and to inform the crew when servicing is required.

Safety features

The Hunter can also execute emergency stops.

It is equipped with a warning horn and emergency buttons have been placed in prominent spots within the vehicle that can either stop the vehicle or its turret from moving.

The Hunter can alert the driver if the vehicle is angled precariously and comes with a reverse view camera.

