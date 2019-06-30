fbpx

Romance-themed European gardens at Gardens by the Bay till July 14, 2019

Flowers and such.

Mandy How | June 18, 04:49 pm

From now till July 14, Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay will be transformed into a romantic European garden.

Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Rose Romance — as the exhibition is called — features more than 40 varieties of roses, with some rare sights in the region.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights.

1) Trelliages

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Trelliages were originally structures meant to support climbing plants with vines.

The architecture apparently became an elevated art form in the 17th century, after King Louis XIV got one for his garden.

Now you can pose for photos with it, we guess.

2) Juliet’s tower

The garden adds a dash of Shakespeare with Juliet’s tower, which is also the centrepiece of the flower field.

Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay

3) Over 40 species of roses

More than 40 varieties of roses will be present, in a number of shades.

These are apparently not “garden variety” roses, but rare hybrids.

Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay
Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Time, date, and venue

Date: Now till July 14, 2019

Time: 9am to 9pm, daily

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Admission to Flower Dome:

Top image via Gardens by the Bay

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

