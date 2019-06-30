Romance-themed European gardens at Gardens by the Bay till July 14, 2019
Flowers and such.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
From now till July 14, Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay will be transformed into a romantic European garden.
Rose Romance — as the exhibition is called — features more than 40 varieties of roses, with some rare sights in the region.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights.
1) Trelliages
Trelliages were originally structures meant to support climbing plants with vines.
The architecture apparently became an elevated art form in the 17th century, after King Louis XIV got one for his garden.
Now you can pose for photos with it, we guess.
2) Juliet’s tower
The garden adds a dash of Shakespeare with Juliet’s tower, which is also the centrepiece of the flower field.
3) Over 40 species of roses
More than 40 varieties of roses will be present, in a number of shades.
These are apparently not “garden variety” roses, but rare hybrids.
Time, date, and venue
Date: Now till July 14, 2019
Time: 9am to 9pm, daily
Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
Admission to Flower Dome:
Top image via Gardens by the Bay
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.