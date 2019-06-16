fbpx

Back
﻿

Man allegedly steals 2 Rolex watches from Far East Plaza shop in broad daylight

It is not clear if they caught the man.

Sulaiman Daud | June 13, 07:15 pm

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

A video of an alleged snatch theft taking place at Far East Plaza has surfaced online.

Shared by Facebook page Three Crowns Jewellery and Watch Pte Ltd on June 13, the post claims that a “snatch thief” robbed another shop of two Rolexes on June 12.

The caption reads:

“The Snatch Theft strike and robbed 2 Rolexes at Far East Plaza Ground Floor on 12.6.19 @ 1210pm. Just below my shop.”

Man in black fled

In the first part of the video, a man in a black shirt can be seen running out of a shop.

Gif from Three Crowns Jewellery and Watch Pte Ltd’s Facebook page.

A woman comes out of the shop, followed by a man in a white shirt from the left.

A second woman then comes out of the shop and appears to shout and point at the first woman, while a second man in a T-shirt runs down the corridor.

Gif from Three Crowns Jewellery and Watch Pte Ltd’s Facebook page.
Screenshot from Three Crowns Jewellery and Watch Pte Ltd’s Facebook page.

It is not clear if they managed to catch up with the first man who ran out of the shop, but more people, likely other shopkeepers, came out to take a look.

Gif from Three Crowns Jewellery and Watch Pte Ltd’s Facebook page.

Police report made

When contacted, the person behind Three Crowns Jewellery and Watch Pte Ltd’s Facebook page shared that his own shop was on the fourth floor.

He claimed that the alleged robbery took place on the second floor, despite describing it as the ground floor in the Facebook post.

The video was not taken by him directly, but shared with him by someone else.

He added that a police report had been lodged.

Mothership has contacted the police for comment.

Top image from Three Crowns Jewellery and Watch Pte Ltd’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Otters caught in typical S'pore CBD traffic during morning peak hour

Need a lift, otters?

June 13, 06:38 pm

Hundreds of cats & dogs might go homeless as S'pore animal shelter faces risk of closing down

:(

June 13, 06:28 pm

China's Lin Dan on Lee Chong Wei's retirement: "No one accompanies me on court anymore"

Strong bromance.

June 13, 05:27 pm

North Korea conducts public executions to control populace using fear, South Korea NGO alleges

A practice allegedly passed down in the Kim dynasty for three generations.

June 13, 04:59 pm

Limited edition popcorn-flavoured Kit Kat to be released in S'pore June 20

Buy and try before it's gone.

June 13, 04:32 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close