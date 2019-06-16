Man allegedly steals 2 Rolex watches from Far East Plaza shop in broad daylight

A video of an alleged snatch theft taking place at Far East Plaza has surfaced online.

Shared by Facebook page Three Crowns Jewellery and Watch Pte Ltd on June 13, the post claims that a “snatch thief” robbed another shop of two Rolexes on June 12.

The caption reads:

“The Snatch Theft strike and robbed 2 Rolexes at Far East Plaza Ground Floor on 12.6.19 @ 1210pm. Just below my shop.”

Man in black fled

In the first part of the video, a man in a black shirt can be seen running out of a shop.

A woman comes out of the shop, followed by a man in a white shirt from the left.

A second woman then comes out of the shop and appears to shout and point at the first woman, while a second man in a T-shirt runs down the corridor.

It is not clear if they managed to catch up with the first man who ran out of the shop, but more people, likely other shopkeepers, came out to take a look.

Police report made

When contacted, the person behind Three Crowns Jewellery and Watch Pte Ltd’s Facebook page shared that his own shop was on the fourth floor.

He claimed that the alleged robbery took place on the second floor, despite describing it as the ground floor in the Facebook post.

The video was not taken by him directly, but shared with him by someone else.

He added that a police report had been lodged.

Mothership has contacted the police for comment.

