Multi-sensory night trail Rainforest Lumina returns to S’pore Zoo June 2019
Can take a walk after supper.
Upsurge
Upsurge
Rainforest Lumina debuted at the Singapore Zoo in 2018.
It is a multimedia night walk that takes place in an interactive, illuminated rainforest.
Rainforest Lumina, a whimsical night trail thingy, opens at Singapore Zoo as it turns 45
And now it’s back for season two from June 2019.
Zone enhancement
Previously, the attraction had 11 zones spanning 1km.
The zones consisted of immersive and interactive installations, including visual narratives, photo taking opportunities, and light projections.
Set against the backdrop of a rainforest once again, the second season of Lumina Rainforest features “zone enhancement” and a “scintillating multimedia experience”.
The night walk uses light, projection and audio technology to complement to the sights, sounds and scents of the rainforest at night.
The animals, however, will likely be asleep.
While the event is slated to start in June 2019, no other details have been released.
Top image by Daryl Laiu
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.