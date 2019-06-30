Raffles Hotel opening luxury Sentosa resort that costs up to S$2,500 per night

The iconic Raffles Hotel will be opening a second hotel in Singapore, this time on Sentosa island.

Opening in 2022, the Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa Singapore will feature 61 ultra-luxurious villas ranging from 260 square metres (one-bedroom villas) to 450 square metres (four-bedroom villas) in size.

Each villa comes with its own private pool and terrace area.

Other facilities and amenities include a bar, rooftop restaurant, fitness centre, celebration room, meeting rooms, spa, and a 24-hour personal butler service.

Here are the artist’s impressions of the resort:

Up to S$2,500 per night

Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa Singapore will be built by Royal Group and operated by Accor Group, the operator of Raffles Hotel.

Its architecture, landscaping, lighting, and interiors are designed by global design studio Yabu Pushelberg.

The resort will sit on land adjacent to the existing Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa.

According to the chairman and CEO of Accor Asia Pacific, Michael Issenberg, room pricing will likely range from S$875 to S$2,500 per night, reported Business Insider.

Reinterpretation of original Raffles Hotel

Few know this, but the Raffles Hotel on Beach Road used to sit along the waterfront before land reclamation pushed it further inland.

This new resort is hence a reinterpretation of the original Raffles Hotel, according to the managing director of Royal Group, Peter Wilding.

“Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa Singapore will return the brand to the beach and create a modern resort experience that captures the balance of tradition and modernity in a serene and idyllic setting,” he said.

Top photo credit: Yabu Pushelberg