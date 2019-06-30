fbpx

Singapore Airlines loses best airline in the world title to Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is a strong competitor.

Belmont Lay | June 21, 12:58 am

Upsurge

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has lost the title of best airline in the world to Qatar Airways at the 2019 World Airline Awards in Paris on Tuesday, June 18.

In 2018, SIA won the title while Qatar was second.

This latest award has made Qatar Airways the first airline to be named the world’s best five times.

ANA All Nippon Airways came in third.

Cathay Pacific and Emirates rounded out the top five in 2019.

SIA accolades

SIA won accolades in four other categories: Best Airline in Asia, World’s Best Cabin Crew, World’s Best First Class and World’s Best First Class Seat.

Qatar Airways was also named World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Seat and Best Airline in the Middle East.

AirAsia was crowned the world’s Best Low-cost Airline.

EVA Air was the cleanest.

Online survey

The winners of the 19th World Airline Awards were determined through an online survey.

Some 21.65 million eligible entries were collected from September 2018 to May 2019.

Voters who took part came from over 100 countries.

They picked their favourites out of more than 300 airlines that were included in the survey.

