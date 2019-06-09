fbpx

PUB’s heartwarming Hari Raya video features ex-S’pore Idol Hady Mirza’s singing

Full version please!

Zhangxin Zheng | June 2, 09:07 am

Upsurge

If you cried like a broken tap while watching this short film by national water agency PUB, you aren’t the only one.

PUB’s incredibly touching Hari Raya video on kinship wins praise from S’poreans

A familiar voice underscoring the video

It’s clear that the tear-jerking video on family and forgiveness has touched many Singaporeans’ hearts.

And certainly, apart from the plot, the song that accompanied the video evoked numerous feels as the story progressed.

Its title is “Gerimis Mengundang (Attracting the drizzle)”, originally sang by a Malaysian group called Slam.

But here’s a slightly more interesting tidbit you might not have realised: the video’s soundtrack, a cover version of this song, was by none other than 2006 Singapore Idol Hady Mirza.

In a Facebook post on May 31, Hady shared a clip of himself singing the song in the studio.

Well-received rendition

And some viewers did notice this.

Support from Singaporeans poured in after they discovered that he lent his voice to this song for the video.

Agreed.

Top photo collage from PUB YouTube screengrab and Hady Mirza’s Facebook video

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

