PUB’s heartwarming Hari Raya video features ex-S’pore Idol Hady Mirza’s singing

If you cried like a broken tap while watching this short film by national water agency PUB, you aren’t the only one.

A familiar voice underscoring the video

It’s clear that the tear-jerking video on family and forgiveness has touched many Singaporeans’ hearts.

And certainly, apart from the plot, the song that accompanied the video evoked numerous feels as the story progressed.

Its title is “Gerimis Mengundang (Attracting the drizzle)”, originally sang by a Malaysian group called Slam.

But here’s a slightly more interesting tidbit you might not have realised: the video’s soundtrack, a cover version of this song, was by none other than 2006 Singapore Idol Hady Mirza.

In a Facebook post on May 31, Hady shared a clip of himself singing the song in the studio.

Well-received rendition

And some viewers did notice this.

Support from Singaporeans poured in after they discovered that he lent his voice to this song for the video.

Agreed.

Top photo collage from PUB YouTube screengrab and Hady Mirza’s Facebook video