Popular bookstore at Thomson Plaza closing down after 31 years on June 23, 2019

An institution.

Belmont Lay | June 21, 03:39 pm

Children who grew up being tortured by endless revision studies via assessment books, rejoice.

Longest-serving store

Popular bookstore will close its Thomson Plaza outlet on Sunday, June 23, after 31 years in business.

It is one of the chain’s longest-serving stores.

The outlet has been operating since 1988 at the same location.

Popular will close the outlet due to “lease issues”, the chain said in a statement on Friday, June 21.

Photo contest

Popular is inviting anyone to share memories of the Thomson Plaza store in a Facebook photo contest.

Three lucky winners will walk away with S$20 worth of Popular vouchers.

The contest will end on June 25.

Popular is 95 years old

The outlet has been holding a “Forget Me Not – Everything Must Go” sale since May 2019.

It is offering 15 percent discounts on all items, and up to 90 percent off selected products.

The Popular chain is having its 95th anniversary in 2019.

It will be rewarding its top 95 spenders with a complimentary three-year membership.

Members can enjoy up to 10 percent off at all Popular and UrbanWrite stores, as well as exclusive invites to members-only events.

