Up to 70% off IT gadgets, premium snacks, travel accessories at Popular show, June 28 – July 7, 2019

Many of us are probably familiar with Popular as a bookstore that used to haunt our primary school assessment book days.

But the Singapore-based company has evolved to just selling books and stationery.

In the upcoming Popular show at Marina Bay Sands, visitors can expect IT/gaming stuff, snacks, home appliances, travel accessories, and more.

And the great thing is that there will be discounts of up to 70 per cent.

Here are some of the things that will be available at the Popular show.

IT gadgets

The IT side will feature new products from brands like Creative, JBL, Audio-Technica, Soul, Nakamichi, and more.

Some products will also be exclusively launched at the show, such as the X-Mini Liberty S True Wireless earphones, and the latest model of the Creative Outlier Gold at S$139.

Snacks

If you like snacks from Thai brand Tao Kae Noi, good for you because a wide range of Tao Kae Noi snacks will be available. Special seaweed flavours include Mala, Sour Cream and Onion, and Salted Egg tempura.

The new items include the new TinTen fish snack rolls in grilled squid and spicy grilled squid flavours.

Besides Thai snacks, there will also be chips and gummies from Japanese brand UHA.

The UHA snacks include purple potato and lotus root chips, as well as sweet potato chips in flavours like honey and cream cheese, and salt and butter.

Various activities and programmes

Products aside, there will also be various activities and programmes at the Popular show.

Activities like KPOP fitness parties, and a meet-and-greet session with Thai boy band SBFIVE, who will be performing live on June 29 from 4pm to 6pm.

Spend a minimum of S$120, and you can take part in a lucky draw that features a grand prize of 6D4N Melbourne holiday package worth S$5,000.

Event venue:

Marina Bay Sands

B2 Expo Hall D&E

Date and time:

June 28 – July 7, 2019

11am – 9pm

Top photo from Sansesan and Popular