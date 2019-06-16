Limited edition popcorn-flavoured Kit Kat to be released in S’pore June 20
Buy and try before it's gone.
If you’re a fan of the recent spate of wild Kit Kat flavours, you’ll be in for a treat.
A new popcorn-flavoured Kit Kat will be released in Singapore on June 20.
Nestle has described the limited edition candy bar as a “combination of smooth milk chocolate, dusted with crusty salted caramel flakes, encasing layers of freshly baked crispy wafer with salted caramel popcorn praline.”
It will be available until October 2019, or while stocks last at all major retailers (FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, RedMart, 7-Eleven etc.).
A pack of five will be sold from S$3.40, while a pack of eight will cost you S$4.95.
Wild flavours
While the popcorn-flavoured Kit Kat might not sound like the most exotic of combinations, Kit Kat already has a track record of some pretty unorthodox combinations.
Ondeh-ondeh and honey cornflakes-inspired Kit Kats were released under the Chocolatory range in time for Hari Raya.
And for even wilder flavours, look no further than April this year when a collection of chilli crab, kopitiam breakfast, and salted egg yolk Kit Kats were released.
