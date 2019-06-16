fbpx

Back
﻿

Limited edition popcorn-flavoured Kit Kat to be released in S’pore June 20

Buy and try before it's gone.

Andrew Koay | June 13, 04:32 pm

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

If you’re a fan of the recent spate of wild Kit Kat flavours, you’ll be in for a treat.

A new popcorn-flavoured Kit Kat will be released in Singapore on June 20.

Image from Nestle Singapore

Nestle has described the limited edition candy bar as a “combination of smooth milk chocolate, dusted with crusty salted caramel flakes, encasing layers of freshly baked crispy wafer with salted caramel popcorn praline.”

It will be available until October 2019, or while stocks last at all major retailers (FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, RedMart, 7-Eleven etc.).

A pack of five will be sold from S$3.40, while a pack of eight will cost you S$4.95.

Wild flavours

While the popcorn-flavoured Kit Kat might not sound like the most exotic of combinations, Kit Kat already has a track record of some pretty unorthodox combinations.

Ondeh-ondeh and honey cornflakes-inspired Kit Kats were released under the Chocolatory range in time for Hari Raya.

Ondeh-ondeh & honey cornflakes-inspired Kit Kat now available in S’pore for S$7.50

And for even wilder flavours, look no further than April this year when a collection of chilli crab, kopitiam breakfast, and salted egg yolk Kit Kats were released.

Chilli crab, kopitiam breakfast & salted egg yolk Kit Kat available at VivoCity from April 8 – 14

Top image from Nestle Singapore

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei cries as he announces end to 19-year career

He never got to make his dreams of bringing home an Olympic gold a reality :'(

June 13, 04:15 pm

Google releases official image of upcoming Pixel 4 with square camera module

All onboard the square camera module bandwagon.

June 13, 04:10 pm

M'sian photographer takes creative photos in Jewel Changi Airport & other parts of S'pore

Refreshing.

June 13, 04:10 pm

Experiential theatre in S'pore immerses visitors in 22 fairytale-themed rooms now till June 30

Suitable for both children and adults.

June 13, 03:53 pm

Family seeks answers after security guard dies from fall into 4m-deep manhole at rooftop bar 1-Altitude

Tragic.

June 13, 03:24 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close