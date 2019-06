Lost & starving polar bear apparently wandered 1,500km away from Arctic home into Siberian city

An emaciated-looking polar bear strayed far from its home of ice caps and glaciers, and wandered into the Russian industrial city of Norilsk, Siberia.

Advertisement

A lost bear

The female bear, identified by the local environmental services official, Alexander Korobkin, was spotted wandering the streets of Norilsk on the evening of June 16, 2019, reported The Guardian.

The city, which has a population of roughly 175,000, had not seen a polar bear so far south in 40 years.

Appearing weak, the bear walked around on mud-caked paws, exploring the city’s suburbs and scrap yards, and was even sighted rummaging around in a rubbish dump.

A photographer, Irina Yarinskaya, who saw the polar bear, described that the polar bear was “seriously hungry-bitten” and “hardly able to blink and keep its eyes open”

Here are several photos by Irina showed the exhausted looking bear:

Local wildlife expert Oleg Krashevsky, who filmed the bear up close, said it was uncertain why and how the bear had drifted so far from home.

According to The Siberia Times, the bear was believed to have walked almost 1,500 km away from its usual habitat within the Arctic Circle.

Krashevsky added that it might have been lost—he observed that the bear had watery eyes and seemed unable to see clearly.

Advertisement

Climate change forcing polar bears to move south

With the ongoing climate crisis, melting sea ice has led to an increasing number of polar bears migrating further south in search of food.

This incident in Siberia is not the first of polar bears entering human settlements. In February earlier this year, an estimated 52 polar bears invaded the Russian town of Novaya Zemlya, scavenging through the rubbish, entering homes and forcing soldiers to patrol the town out of fear for residents’ safety.

As climate change takes a toll on the environment and animals around the world, head of biodiversity Dmitry Gorshkov at Russia’s branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) stated that “polar bears were sometimes forced to take desperate gambles.”

“It’s not normal for them to walk so far south, but the unusual situation can happen because of the lack of natural food and ice.”

Advertisement

Priority is to move the bear away from the city

Curious residents of Norilsk filmed and photographed the polar bear numerous times.

The creature, however, showed no aggression despite humans standing a mere 20 to 50 metres away.

Meanwhile, residents were advised not to feed the bear or get too close.

Don’t feed the lost polar bear – warn Russian experts as rescue poised to begin.

The beast is pictured at Norilsk garbage dump, a police convoy following its every move.https://t.co/paBDogWxOM pic.twitter.com/9bok6GsMWE — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) June 19, 2019

Advertisement

As of June 18, The Siberia Times reported that the police and the local Emergency Ministry have “checked out” the bear.

Two experts from a zoo, both of whom currently care for four polar bears in captivity, landed in the city on June 19, a separate update from The Siberia Times detailed as well.

The experts plan to carry out a series of medical examinations to determine the best path forward for the bear.

Following that, the top priority would be to “make sure that the bear is moved as far away as possible from the city.”

On June 20, the polar bear was caught and sedated.

It was observed to be generally well, with some digestive problems due to prolonged hunger.

The polar bear will be sent to Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. This was decided as the best option considering the health of the polar bear which might not help with its survival in the wild.

Advertisement

You can watch a video of the polar bear exploring his surroundings here:

Top photo from The Siberia Times / FB