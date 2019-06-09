fbpx

Here’s how foreign media reported PM Lee’s speech on US & China tensions at the Shangri-La Dialogue

Most touched on the need for cooperation between China and U.S to sustain the global order.

Joshua Lee | June 1, 01:04 pm

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong opened the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue on May 31 with the warning that the world risks losing the benefits of globalisation if tensions between U.S. and China deepen.

Even if US & China face off, it would be “a serious mistake” but nothing like the Cold War: PM Lee

The Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual defence summit attended by various defence leaders who debate pressing security challenges.

This year’s edition was dominated by the growing tension between U.S. and China.

Foreign media outlets that covered PM Lee’s keynote speech mostly stressed the need for cooperation between the two powers. However, each emphasised different portions of PM Lee’s speech.

Here’s what the foreign media agencies said:

U.S. media:

CNBC: “Singapore’s leader appeals to the US and China to resolve their differences”

CNBC focused on PM Lee’s appeal to the U.S. to integrate China’s aspirations into the current global order.

It also highlighted Lee’s advice that the U.S. will have the most difficult adjustment to make in accommodating China.

Lee also exhorted both countries to “understand the other’s point of view, and reconcile each other’s interests” so as not to upend the global system.

Washington Post: “Singapore says global rules could change with China’s rise”

Similarly, Washington Post highlighted PM Lee’s advice that China has legitimate interests and ambitions and a desire to have a greater say in international rules.

Defense News: “Shangri-La keynote blames global anxiety on US-China tension”

Defence News focused on PM Lee’s call to China to resolve disputes peacefully (via international law) and build strategic trust with its trading partners amidst its meteoric rise.

China:

Xinhua: “Shangri-La Dialogue kicks off in Singapore, focuses on Asia’s security order, challenges”

Xinhua focused on PM Lee’s affirmation of Singapore’s support for the “Belt and Road Initiative” and call for cooperation between U.S. and China on issues of mutual interest.

Global Times: “Preventing China from growing neither possible nor wise: Singaporean PM”

Global Times, a tabloid published by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily, reiterated PM Lee’s warning that it is not possible for countries to prevent China from growing and strengthening.

It also touched on the need for China and the U.S. to work together for the good of the global system.

Hong Kong:

South China Morning Post: “Singapore prime minister urges China and US not to pressure small nations to take sides during Shangri-La dialogue”

SCMP touched on PM Lee’s appeal to China and the U.S. not to make small countries like Singapore take sides, and that development projects like the “Belt and Road Initiative” should strengthen instead of creating rival blocs.

Top image via PM Lee’s Instagram.

