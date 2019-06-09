Here’s how foreign media reported PM Lee’s speech on US & China tensions at the Shangri-La Dialogue

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong opened the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue on May 31 with the warning that the world risks losing the benefits of globalisation if tensions between U.S. and China deepen.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual defence summit attended by various defence leaders who debate pressing security challenges.

This year’s edition was dominated by the growing tension between U.S. and China.

Foreign media outlets that covered PM Lee’s keynote speech mostly stressed the need for cooperation between the two powers. However, each emphasised different portions of PM Lee’s speech.

Here’s what the foreign media agencies said:

U.S. media:

CNBC focused on PM Lee’s appeal to the U.S. to integrate China’s aspirations into the current global order.

It also highlighted Lee’s advice that the U.S. will have the most difficult adjustment to make in accommodating China.

Lee also exhorted both countries to “understand the other’s point of view, and reconcile each other’s interests” so as not to upend the global system.

Similarly, Washington Post highlighted PM Lee’s advice that China has legitimate interests and ambitions and a desire to have a greater say in international rules.

Defence News focused on PM Lee’s call to China to resolve disputes peacefully (via international law) and build strategic trust with its trading partners amidst its meteoric rise.

China:

Xinhua focused on PM Lee’s affirmation of Singapore’s support for the “Belt and Road Initiative” and call for cooperation between U.S. and China on issues of mutual interest.

Global Times, a tabloid published by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily, reiterated PM Lee’s warning that it is not possible for countries to prevent China from growing and strengthening.

It also touched on the need for China and the U.S. to work together for the good of the global system.

Hong Kong:

SCMP touched on PM Lee’s appeal to China and the U.S. not to make small countries like Singapore take sides, and that development projects like the “Belt and Road Initiative” should strengthen instead of creating rival blocs.

Top image via PM Lee’s Instagram.