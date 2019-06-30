PM Lee: Hong Kong protests a difficult issue as China sees it as question of sovereignty

The recent protests in Hong Kong is a difficult issue for China, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

This is because it is viewed as a question of sovereignty from the Chinese point of view.

PM Lee made these comments during an interview with Japanese media Nikkei Asian Review on June 24.

It was part of his responses to questions about the touchy issue of United States President Donald Trump potentially highlighting of the Hong Kong protests topic at the upcoming G20 meeting in Osaka, from June 28 to 29, where he will meet with Xi Jinping.

On whether the topic will be breached, PM Lee said: “I imagine they will discuss it. I think it will be a difficult one because from the Chinese point of view, they will see it as a question of sovereignty.”

Hope China and Hong Kong will overcome situation

PM Lee also expressed his hope that both China and Hong Kong will be able to overcome the current situation, as it presented difficulties for both sides.

When further asked if the Hong Kong protests threatened its status as an international business hub, PM Lee said Singapore did a lot of business with Hong Kong, and that neither side viewed each other as a threat, The Straits Times reported.

PM Lee said: “We hope they (China) overcome the difficulties, and we wish Hong Kong well. We do a lot of business with Hong Kong. We do not see them as a threat to us at all, and I do not think they see us as a threat to them. We hope that they will overcome these problems.”

U.S. says Hong Kong protests will likely be discussed at summit

Earlier on June 16, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Hong Kong protests will be one of the issues expected to be discussed between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNA reported.

Pompeo added that the U.S. had been observing the protests: “We see what’s happening, what’s unfolding in Hong Kong. We are watching the people of Hong Kong speak about the things they value.”

Trump has said he hoped the protesters would “work it out” with China, but did not condemn the now-suspended extradition bill that started the protests.

China says “No”

However, on June 24, China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zhang Jun, declared it will not allow the Hong Kong protests to be brought up at the summit, Reuters reported.

When asked if Trump and Xi would discuss the matter, Zhang replied: “What I can tell you for sure is that G20 will not discuss the Hong Kong issue. We will not allow G20 to discuss the Hong Kong issue.”

He added that the situation was an internal affair of China, given that the city was the country’s special administrative region.

This meant no country had a right to interfere, regardless of venue or method.

Productive meeting hoped for

PM Lee also said he hoped the Chinese and American leaders would have a “productive meeting in Osaka and… set things in a positive direction”.

He added: “I think there were some hurt feelings on both sides. So it will not be so easy to overcome the problem.”

But if the focus is on trade, the outcomes will be better.

PM Lee said: “If you start talking about human rights, those are very complicated and they affect many areas, but the trade package – if we treat it just as trade – I think there are ways to tackle the imbalances which have arisen, and to work out practical arrangements to go ahead.”

He also said it will be impossible to make progress if either side felt that trade was being used as a means to be “one up on the other parties or to keep the other party down”, he said.

Easier issues, perhaps?

Asked about “easier issues” that could be resolved between the feuding countries, PM Lee mentioned technology and cybersecurity.

PM Lee will attend the summit with his deputy prime minister and designated successor, Heng Swee Keat.

Top photo by MCI via Lee Hsien Loong Facebook