Cute sleepy piglet marshmallow on bubble tea selling for S$6.80 in Bangkok

That's you in food coma.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 13, 01:32 am

Singaporeans in Bangkok in search of newfangled food choices, here’s another cafe on your radar.

Sleepy pig marshmallow on Hojicha drink

A small cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, now serves bubble tea with an extremely cute pink piglet sleeping on top of it.

According to the cafe, Ditto Modern Tea, the drink is only available for a limited period of time.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo from Ditto Modern Tea Facebook.
Photo from Ditto Modern Tea Facebook.

Yes, pinch-worthy.

Photo from Ditto Modern Tea Facebook.
Photo from Ditto Modern Tea Facebook.

Besides the little pig made from marshmallow, the freshly made hojicha also includes brown sugar pearls, matcha pudding and cream cheese.

Here’s a clip showing how the drink is prepared:

The drink costs 155 baht, which is about S$6.77.

Here are more photos of this really instagrammable drink:

น้องหมู~~~ ชมปูวววว Mr.Ditto เครื่องดื่มเป็นโฮจิฉะ ใส่พุดดิ้งมัทฉะ และไข่มุก น้องหมูเป็นมาสเมลโลวนุ่มนิ่มน่ารักกก โฮจิฉะเข้มข้นดีแต่จะแอ๊บหวานนิดนึงนะจ้ะ เค้าจะเริ่มขาย 11 พค.นี้น้าาาา แต่ แต่ แต่ ถ้าใครไปช่วง 6-10 พค. นี้ เค้ามีโปร 1 บาท ทุกเมนูนะจ้ะ จำกัดเพียงวันละ 111 แก้วเท่านั้นน้าาาา 💰: 155 ฿ 🔰: @dittotea 📍: CentralWorld ชั้น 2 โซน Beacon Zone . 🍧 Share Your Sweet & Dessert : @icedessertdiary . #icedessertdiary #dittotea

Other drinks

The cafe was previously known for the rabbit and dog design marshmallow drinks.

Photo from Ditto Modern Tea Facebook.

Besides bubble tea, the cafe also offers other types of tea latte.

Some interesting flavours include durian Ceylon ice tea latte, as well as watermelon and lychee green ice tea.

Here’s what we found from Instagram:

Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.
Screenshot from Ditto Modern Tea Instagram.

Details

Address: Central World 2/F – 999/9 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

How to go: 5-minute walk from Exit 1 of BTS Chit Lom station

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

