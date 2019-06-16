Cute sleepy piglet marshmallow on bubble tea selling for S$6.80 in Bangkok
That's you in food coma.
Events
Assisi Fun Day
16 June 2019, 10am-430pm
SJI International School
Upsurge
Upsurge
Singaporeans in Bangkok in search of newfangled food choices, here’s another cafe on your radar.
Sleepy pig marshmallow on Hojicha drink
A small cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, now serves bubble tea with an extremely cute pink piglet sleeping on top of it.
According to the cafe, Ditto Modern Tea, the drink is only available for a limited period of time.
Here’s what it looks like:
Yes, pinch-worthy.
Besides the little pig made from marshmallow, the freshly made hojicha also includes brown sugar pearls, matcha pudding and cream cheese.
Here’s a clip showing how the drink is prepared:
The drink costs 155 baht, which is about S$6.77.
Here are more photos of this really instagrammable drink:
#แจกฟรี Voucher ร้าน Ditto Tea 7 รางวัล รางวัลละ 100฿ แค่ RT นี้ + ฟอล @herepaolicious หมดเขต 19 พ.ค.นี้
เมนูใหม่ๆๆ เป็นโฮจิฉะเย็น ไข่มุกบราวน์ชูก้า และพุดดิ้งชาเขียว ท้อปด้วยครีมชีส ละนอนทับด้วยมาชเมลโลน้องหมูนอนหลับจิ้มลิ้ม งื้ออออน้อนนน🐷💞#อร่อยบอกต่อ @ReviewAroii @Kin24hrs pic.twitter.com/bVwhRHPPZD
— #อร่อยไปกับเฮีย🇹🇭 (@Herepaolicious) May 11, 2019
View this post on Instagram
น้องหมู~~~ ชมปูวววว Mr.Ditto เครื่องดื่มเป็นโฮจิฉะ ใส่พุดดิ้งมัทฉะ และไข่มุก น้องหมูเป็นมาสเมลโลวนุ่มนิ่มน่ารักกก โฮจิฉะเข้มข้นดีแต่จะแอ๊บหวานนิดนึงนะจ้ะ เค้าจะเริ่มขาย 11 พค.นี้น้าาาา แต่ แต่ แต่ ถ้าใครไปช่วง 6-10 พค. นี้ เค้ามีโปร 1 บาท ทุกเมนูนะจ้ะ จำกัดเพียงวันละ 111 แก้วเท่านั้นน้าาาา 💰: 155 ฿ 🔰: @dittotea 📍: CentralWorld ชั้น 2 โซน Beacon Zone . 🍧 Share Your Sweet & Dessert : @icedessertdiary . #icedessertdiary #dittotea
Other drinks
The cafe was previously known for the rabbit and dog design marshmallow drinks.
Besides bubble tea, the cafe also offers other types of tea latte.
Some interesting flavours include durian Ceylon ice tea latte, as well as watermelon and lychee green ice tea.
Here’s what we found from Instagram:
Details
Address: Central World 2/F – 999/9 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm
How to go: 5-minute walk from Exit 1 of BTS Chit Lom station
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.