Cute sleepy piglet marshmallow on bubble tea selling for S$6.80 in Bangkok

Singaporeans in Bangkok in search of newfangled food choices, here’s another cafe on your radar.

Sleepy pig marshmallow on Hojicha drink

A small cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, now serves bubble tea with an extremely cute pink piglet sleeping on top of it.

According to the cafe, Ditto Modern Tea, the drink is only available for a limited period of time.

Here’s what it looks like:

Yes, pinch-worthy.

Besides the little pig made from marshmallow, the freshly made hojicha also includes brown sugar pearls, matcha pudding and cream cheese.

Here’s a clip showing how the drink is prepared:

The drink costs 155 baht, which is about S$6.77.

Here are more photos of this really instagrammable drink:

Other drinks

The cafe was previously known for the rabbit and dog design marshmallow drinks.

Besides bubble tea, the cafe also offers other types of tea latte.

Some interesting flavours include durian Ceylon ice tea latte, as well as watermelon and lychee green ice tea.

Here’s what we found from Instagram:

Details

Address: Central World 2/F – 999/9 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

How to go: 5-minute walk from Exit 1 of BTS Chit Lom station