Hundreds of cats & dogs might go homeless as S’pore animal shelter faces risk of closing down

Pets Villa is a non-profit shelter in Singapore run by Animal Lovers League.

With a no-kill policy, the organisation claims to have around 500 cats and dogs under their care.

Sadly, with a debt of S$48,000 (three months’ rent), they are currently in danger of closing down, which will leave hundreds of animals with nowhere to go.

The shelter reportedly has until end-June 2019 to clear the debt.

In a bid to continue its operations, Animal Lovers League has put up an Instagram post appealing for funds.

High overheads

Besides the rental fee, the non-profit organisation also has to keep up with other operational costs such as food and medical costs.

To cover the expenses, abandoned animals that are brought to Pets Villa require a “minimal” monthly boarding and a sponsorship fee.

Sponsoring a cat costs S$60 per month, while a dog costs S$130 per month.

The fee is chargeable to everyone who brings in an animal, whether be it a stray or a former pet.

Unfortunately, not everyone keeps up with the payment.

This is not the first time the organisation has met with financial problems.

How to help

If you wish to donate, here are the channels for you to do so.

Bank Transfer:

DBS Current A/C No. 015-900383-3

Cheque:

Payable to Animal Lovers League

Mail:

Animal Lovers League

Yishun Central PO Box 163

Singapore 917606

PayPal and Give.Asia payment details are also available on their site.

