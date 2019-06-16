Hundreds of cats & dogs might go homeless as S’pore animal shelter faces risk of closing down
Pets Villa is a non-profit shelter in Singapore run by Animal Lovers League.
With a no-kill policy, the organisation claims to have around 500 cats and dogs under their care.
Sadly, with a debt of S$48,000 (three months’ rent), they are currently in danger of closing down, which will leave hundreds of animals with nowhere to go.
The shelter reportedly has until end-June 2019 to clear the debt.
In a bid to continue its operations, Animal Lovers League has put up an Instagram post appealing for funds.
Dear all, In order to keep our animal haven running and meet our monthly operating costs, Pets Villa (Animal Lovers League Shelter) requires sponsorship for dogs and cats as well as a minimal boarding fee for the animals that stay with us. Sadly, over the years, many of these rescued animals have been forgotten and left without sponsors. Many animals end up spending their lives at Pets Villa. However, we may not be able to keep this up if our current financial situation does not improve. We currently owe a sum of $48,000 (3 months rental). If this debt is not cleared by the end of June 2019, we may have to shut down permanently and our animals will be left with nowhere to go. This safe haven we now have for the rescued, abandoned and forgotten in society will cease to exist. Running Pets Villa has never been an easy task especially with the hefty food cost, medical cost and the cost of running this facility. Will you reach out to help these animals stay alive? We hope there is some light at the end of the tunnel. They had nowhere to go once, so we offered them hope. Help us keep this hope alive. These dogs and cats are counting on you. If you'd like to contribute, here are ways you can help: Bank Transfer: DBS Current A/C No. 0 1 5 – 9 0 0 3 8 3 -3 Cheque: Payable to – Animal Lovers League Mail to – Animal Lovers League Yishun Central PO Box 163 Singapore 917606 For links to PayPal and Give.Asia, please visit our website (linked in bio). We thank you on behalf of all our doggies and kitties, oblivious they may be of their plight. Cathy & Mohan for Animal Lovers League
High overheads
Besides the rental fee, the non-profit organisation also has to keep up with other operational costs such as food and medical costs.
To cover the expenses, abandoned animals that are brought to Pets Villa require a “minimal” monthly boarding and a sponsorship fee.
Sponsoring a cat costs S$60 per month, while a dog costs S$130 per month.
Our gratitude to you for faithfully following us all these years and your generosity to our rescued animals without which we wouldn't be. We would not have had to appeal for help repeatedly if we have had the hardness of hearts to euthanise the old and sick ones but we couldn't and could only hope and pray you will continue to support our "No-Kill" Policy. We are providing refuge and a second chance to many of them for they have no place in our society and environment for reasons aplenty. Animal Lovers League Shelter will not cease to exist with your continued support. Please continue to support us through this journey to let them have their right to live. Click below to help give all animals a fighting chance: www.giving.sg/animal-lovers-league/helpsickandoldanimals (Link in bio) #ALLThatMatters
The fee is chargeable to everyone who brings in an animal, whether be it a stray or a former pet.
Unfortunately, not everyone keeps up with the payment.
This is not the first time the organisation has met with financial problems.
GOOD NEWS! Together with you we have saved the day. The food is being cooked for their meal tomorrow. Thanks a trillion for giving them $20k in just a day. For as long as we can remember, Mohan and I have been subjected to various threats by Pet Movers, who is our landlord, for not paying the rental on time. From eviction to cutting off our electric supply to pad-locking the gates to taking back our seconded helper. How much more can we take? As much as we can shoulder, I guess, for as long as it takes, as lives are at stake here. The weight on our shoulders is more bearable now with you by our sides, as can be seen time and time again your rallying behind us in times of need. Look forward with us the months ahead to spare us the mental anguish of not knowing what lies in store for our doggies and kitties. May we ask your continued financial support. Every dollar adds up so don't ever think a contribution of $10 is too little. Thank you all again and again, Cathy & Mohan Animal Lovers League #ALLThatMatters
Dear Animal Lovers, Time is running out fast. Dig deep into your pockets and give whatever you find to our rescued ones. As a No-Kill Shelter, none will be left behind. Only you can assure them that. https://www.nvpc.org.sg/stories/the-big-move (link can be found in our Facebook post)
How to help
If you wish to donate, here are the channels for you to do so.
Bank Transfer:
DBS Current A/C No. 015-900383-3
Cheque:
Payable to Animal Lovers League
Mail:
Animal Lovers League
Yishun Central PO Box 163
Singapore 917606
PayPal and Give.Asia payment details are also available on their site.
Top image via Animal Lovers League’s Instagram
