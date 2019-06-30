S’poreans can now use NETS payment in JB’s Paradigm Mall

Only a 20-minute drive away from the Causeway, the two million sq ft Paradigm Mall is a popular shopping destination among Singaporeans.

To make things even more friction-less, NETS ATM cards issued by Singapore banks such as DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, and United Overseas Bank (UOB) can now be used at over 100 merchants in the mall.

This is due to a collaboration between NETS and GHL Systems Berhad, a regional payment service provider with roots in Malaysia.

Both retail and F&B

The mode of payment can be used across retail and F&B outlets.

Partners listed include Subway, Marrybrown, SPAO, F.O.S, Blue Ice Skating Rink, Celcom, Vivo, Samsung and Homepro, the mall’s food arcade, and more.

There will be no currency conversion fees, and cardholders will enjoy “competitive exchange rates”.

From June 17 to 31, 2019, Singapore residents using their NETS ATM cards in the mall will be able to redeem a foldable travel bag.

One will have to spend RM200 across a maximum of three receipts to do so.

Additionally, discount booklets with vouchers valued over RM2,000 are also up for redemption from the concierge at ground floor.

Address: 76, Jalan Mewah Ria 2/2, Taman Bukit Mewah, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor (20-minute drive from Singapore)

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Top image via Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru/Facebook