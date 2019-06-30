fbpx

Back
﻿

S’poreans can now use NETS payment in JB’s Paradigm Mall

No need to carry so much cash.

Mandy How | June 17, 12:50 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Only a 20-minute drive away from the Causeway, the two million sq ft Paradigm Mall is a popular shopping destination among Singaporeans.

Paradigm Mall, biggest mall in Johor Bahru, opens 20-minute drive from Causeway

To make things even more friction-less, NETS ATM cards issued by Singapore banks such as DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, and United Overseas Bank (UOB) can now be used at over 100 merchants in the mall.

This is due to a collaboration between NETS and GHL Systems Berhad, a regional payment service provider with roots in Malaysia.

Both retail and F&B

The mode of payment can be used across retail and F&B outlets.

Partners listed include Subway, Marrybrown, SPAO, F.O.S, Blue Ice Skating Rink, Celcom, Vivo, Samsung and Homepro, the mall’s food arcade, and more.

There will be no currency conversion fees, and cardholders will enjoy “competitive exchange rates”.

From June 17 to 31, 2019, Singapore residents using their NETS ATM cards in the mall will be able to redeem a foldable travel bag.

One will have to spend RM200 across a maximum of three receipts to do so.

Additionally, discount booklets with vouchers valued over RM2,000 are also up for redemption from the concierge at ground floor.

Address: 76, Jalan Mewah Ria 2/2, Taman Bukit Mewah, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor (20-minute drive from Singapore)

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Top image via Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2 monitor lizards locked in embrace along Upper Bukit Timah, either wrestling or fornicating, or both

What a show.

June 17, 12:27 pm

2 million protesters on Hong Kong streets, not just 1.44 million

Double the number of protesters.

June 17, 12:16 pm

Bloggervist Han Hui Hui gives birth with S'porean husband by her side

Her mind was still on socio-political matters though.

June 17, 11:52 am

Gundam releases Gundam-themed sneakers to celebrate 40th anniversary

Gun-damnnnn.

June 17, 11:10 am

S'porean bloggervist Roy Ngerng supports Hong Kong protests at Taiwan rally

Getting to do something he doesn't get to do in Singapore.

June 17, 01:18 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close