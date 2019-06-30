Up to 50% discount on Pandora charms at Marina Bay Sands & online
For those who like Pandora bracelet and charms.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
If you like accessories from Pandora Jewelry, here’s something you should not miss.
Pandora charms on discount
According to the Singapore Atrium Sale (SAS) Facebook post on June 23, Pandora Jewelry is having a sale at Marina Bay Sands.
The discounts on a variety of Pandora charms are going up to 50 percent.
You can also take a look at these discounted charms online:
Here are some photos taken and shared on the SAS post:
Here’s the actual post:
Top photo collage from photos from SAS Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.