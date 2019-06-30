fbpx

Up to 50% discount on Pandora charms at Marina Bay Sands & online

For those who like Pandora bracelet and charms.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 24, 03:38 pm

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

If you like accessories from Pandora Jewelry, here’s something you should not miss.

Pandora charms on discount

According to the Singapore Atrium Sale (SAS) Facebook post on June 23, Pandora Jewelry is having a sale at Marina Bay Sands.

The discounts on a variety of Pandora charms are going up to 50 percent.

You can also take a look at these discounted charms online:

Here are some photos taken and shared on the SAS post:

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Here’s the actual post:

Top photo collage from photos from SAS Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

