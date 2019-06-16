fbpx

Back
﻿

Otters caught in typical S’pore CBD traffic during morning peak hour

Need a lift, otters?

Zhangxin Zheng | June 13, 06:38 pm

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

Traffic is typically slow-moving in Singapore’s Central Business District during weekdays peak hour.

However, an otter family’s surprise appearance made those caught in the jam feel better in the morning as they scuttled about.

Otter family caught in CBD traffic jam

A family of six, known as the Zouk 6, was sighted on Anson Road in CBD on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

In a video circulated online, the otters were seen huddling together as they appeared disorientated outside the vicinity of International Plaza.

A security guard and a passer-by then stood on the road to prevent any cars from running the otters over.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The security guard was spotted waving and directing the otters back onto the pedestrian path.

The otters subsequently followed the security guard’s instruction and left the busy road.

The video also showed a crowd of bystanders holding their phones up to capture this sight.

The otters continued to seek their way out of this unfamiliar environment and a couple of them was spotted jumping into the bushes to escape public attention.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Possibly lost their way while navigating in canal systems

A local Facebook page that follows otters around, Ottercity, identified the otters to be the Zouk 6 family that consists of three adults and three juveniles.

The page also updated that the otter watchers and NParks personnel were on site to find the otters and monitor the situation.

However, they did not spot the family in the vicinity later.

The page also explained that the otters could have lost their way while navigating around the drainage and canal systems in the area.

Zouk 6, a family branched out from the Bishan family, is known to be rather agile and intelligent.

Earlier in March, they were spotted taking the make-shift staircase to leave their holt:

Top photo collage from above video screengrab from WhatsApp

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Hundreds of cats & dogs might go homeless as S'pore animal shelter faces risk of closing down

:(

June 13, 06:28 pm

China's Lin Dan on Lee Chong Wei's retirement: "No one accompanies me on court anymore"

Strong bromance.

June 13, 05:27 pm

North Korea conducts public executions to control populace using fear, South Korea NGO alleges

A practice allegedly passed down in the Kim dynasty for three generations.

June 13, 04:59 pm

Limited edition popcorn-flavoured Kit Kat to be released in S'pore June 20

Buy and try before it's gone.

June 13, 04:32 pm

M'sian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei cries as he announces end to 19-year career

He never got to make his dreams of bringing home an Olympic gold a reality :'(

June 13, 04:15 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close