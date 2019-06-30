fbpx

Mother in Zouk otter family suffers head injuries while aunt goes missing

Road accident or another fight?

Zhangxin Zheng | June 25, 12:43 pm

A family of six otters was recently spotted on Anson Road in the morning, causing a hullabaloo in the CBD area.

Otters caught in typical S’pore CBD traffic during morning peak hour

The six otters make up the Zouk family, started by two otters from the Bishan family.

Injured mum and a missing otter

It has been quite an eventful June for the Zouk otters.

Now the family appears to have met some mishap on June 24 evening.

According to OtterWatch, a female adult otter was spotted looking frazzled by the canal bank along Bukit Timah Road.

The injured otter, identified as the mum of the pack, was surrounded by the younger ones which might be trying to provide some comfort to the unwell otter.

It was speculated that the otter mum was hit on the left side of the head and shoulder.

Although she was moving slowly, the mum could still keep up with the rest of the otters later in the evening.

Otter observers also found another female otter missing.

They identified her as the “aunt” of the family.

One sub-adult was also spotted with an injured paw.

Monitoring the family closely

The OtterWatch post also revealed that wildlife rescue group, Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), sent their personnel down to the canal last night at around 9pm to check on the family.

As the injured mum appeared to be getting better, Acres decided to not capture the otter for treatment.

However, the otter-watchers are still keeping an eye on the Zouk family.

The remaining five otters from Zouk family were spotted near the Singapore Botanic Gardens on June 25 morning.

The otter aunt has not yet been found.

Here’s the full post by OtterWatch:

Top photo from OtterWatch Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

