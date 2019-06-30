Get a Nintendo Switch & more at 50% off on June 18, 2019

If you need to save money but also want to buy things, this is for you.

ShopBack is having a massive sale on June 18 which includes a truckload of cashback deals from many retailers.

This means that you’ll be able to spend and still get money back, thus solving the conundrum.

50 per cent cashback flash sale

It’s in the headline but we’ll say it again. Nintendo Switch! 50 per cent! Cashback! This deal will kick off promptly at 12am, but you gotta be fast because there will be limited quantities of it.

Besides the Nintendo Switch, there’ll also be other items with a 50 per cent cashback deal.

Really great items such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, Laneige sleeping mask, Xiaomi Mi Powerbank 2, and more.

The flash sale will come in four sessions, and there will be limited quantities for all the deals, so your fingers gotta be fast that day.

The flash timings start from June 18, 12am, 12pm, 3pm, and 9pm. Click here to check out which items will be available at each timing.

Apart from flash deals, there will also be good cashback deals from other retailers. But before we get into that, let’s talk about this other great thing.

100x cashback draw

Is it possible to spend money and get back more than what you paid for?

Yes.

On the June 18 ShopBack sale, one super lucky winner will get a 100x cashback. 100x!! That’s like, getting paid to buy stuff.

And that winner could be you.

Okay, now let’s get back to the deals which you should definitely take advantage of, and at the same time try to be the 100x cashback winner while you’re at it.

Dining

If you book a restaurant with Quandoo via ShopBack, you get S$9 cashback + 1000 Quandoo points (worth S$15), which means S$24 in total savings. That’s worth about eight plates of chicken rice.

On ChopeDeals, you’ll be able to get 50 per cent off and 12 per cent cashback for dining vouchers.

Restaurants listed on ChopeDeals include Clinton Street Baking Company, Wild Honey at Scotts Square, Nam Nam, and more.

If you want a dining deal ASAP, you might want to consider delivering your lunch and dinner with Foodpanda’s 15 per cent cashback.

Let’s say lunch costs S$15, and dinner costs S$20, you’ll get S$2.25 + S$3 = S$5.25 in savings.

If you use that S$5.25 to get a bowl of S$3 ban mian and S$1.50 drink, you are still left with S$0.75.

Marketplace

It’s the best time to buy things in bulk from online marketplaces like Taobao and Shopee.

For Shopee, you can get up to 80 per cent off 1000+ brands plus up to 12 per cent cashback, and for Taobao, you can get a 3x cashback.

IT, lifestyle, and travel

Laptops, monitors, and headphones are usually not cheap, so you should make use of deals if you want to get them.

On June 18, you’ll be able to get 18 per cent cashback for Microsoft, Lenovo, and Sennheiser products, and up to 19 per cent cashback for HP products.

There are great deals for grocers too, such as 15 per cent cashback storewide for both Cold Storage and Giant, and 10 per cent cashback for Fairprice (excluding formula and diapers).

If you like buying vitamins and supplements online, good for you because there will be an 18 per cent cashback on iHerb.

If you hate your job and need a holiday but only have some money, good for you because there will be an 11 per cent cashback on Agoda.

You deserve that holiday. And all the other deals we mentioned above.

And that 100x cashback prize.

Good luck.

Top image from Flickr/Iain and ShopBack

This sponsored article in collaboration with ShopBack teaches Mothership.sg writers the importance of calculating cashbacks.