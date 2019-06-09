fbpx

New Huawei phones will not have Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram pre-installed

Might not be a bad thing for those who dislike pre-installed apps.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 8, 12:06 pm

If you are a Huawei user, you might feel reassured by the recent positive developments.

US delays Huawei ban for 90 days as small states might suffer from blacklisting

Huawei is back in the SD association, WIFI & Bluetooth alliances

But there’s another twist.

Enter Facebook.

New Huawei handsets without Facebook pre-installed apps

According to Reuters on June 7, Facebook Inc announced that that future Huawei phones will not have Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed.

These include Huawei handsets that have yet to leave the factory.

However, existing Huawei phones will still be able to receive updates and use the apps.

Current Huawei phones with access to Google Playstore can still download all apps under Facebook Inc.

But if Google chooses to cease its software support to Huawei phones after the 90-day reprieve, the new phones will not have access to Google Playstore.

This means new Huawei phones will not be able to download Facebook too.

Both Facebook and Huawei declined to comment, Reuters reported.

Top photo collage from Huawei Facebook and Ashley Tan

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

