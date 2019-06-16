fbpx

NEA successfully uses thermal camera to catch smoker outside Bedok HDB flat unit

Belmont Lay | June 12, 11:01 am

A Bedok resident has been asked to assist in investigations after a thermal camera caught a person smoking outside his unit on multiple occasions.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) sent a latter dated June 6 to the lessee of a unit at Block 620, Bedok Reservoir Road having accumulated enough evidence.

The letter said it had video showing “people smoking at the corridor… and entering/exiting from the unit” on 12 occasions.

The offences took place over four days between April 11 and 14 this year, from about 4.30pm to 11.20pm.

“Our investigations revealed that you are the lessee of the said premise,” the letter said.

“You are hereby required to take reasonable steps to provide relevant information of the offence such as the identity and address of the person who was smoking on or about the time of the alleged offence.”

Not providing information is an offence

The letter also said that if the lessee fails to furnish the information within 14 days, he could be charged under Section 4B of the Smoking (Prohibition in Certain Places) Act.

If convicted, the lessee will be liable to a fine not exceeding S$2,000 for a first-time offence.

It was previously reported that the NEA was exploring “the use of thermal cameras to deter indiscriminate smoking” in September 2018.

Smoker reported to NEA

According to NEA, investigations were carried out after multiple complaints about smoking at the block was reported.

Since February 2019, NEA said it had received 13 smoking-related complaints at the block.

It said: “Following receipt of feedback from the residents, NEA had distributed educational pamphlets and worked with the town council to engage the residents.”

“NEA had also conducted multiple rounds of surveillance at the block, including deployment of a thermal camera.”

As a result of its efforts, NEA said a “subject” was seen smoking at the corridor on 12 occasions.

In 2018, NEA issued more than 30,000 tickets for smoking in prohibited areas.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

