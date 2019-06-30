NEA assures S’pore air quality remains good as Johor schools close from severe air pollution

Several students were hospitalised after feeling unwell from breathing in suspected toxic gas on June 20, 2019.

Air quality in S’pore ‘remains good’

Following the incident, the National Environment Agency (NEA) shared with Mothership that the agency is in touch with the Environment Department of Johor Bahru on the situation in Pasir Gudang.

As of June 24, the air quality in Singapore remains good and is unaffected by what has happened in Pasir Gudang.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) since 3pm on June 20 has been in the Good range, and the 1-hour PM2.5 readings are in Band I (Normal) too.

The Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) in the air are also within safe levels and have remained low.

Winds are generally blowing from the south of Singapore recently due to the Southwest Monsoon.

60 people hospitalised

Having said that, NEA is monitoring the situation closely as the situation in Pasir Gudang remains worrying.

Pasir Gudang dilanda musibah lagi.

Dear All, 20 June 2019 @ 4.05pm

Information from Bomba Pasir Gudang, minimize outdoor activities.

Numbers of gas leakage cases reported surrounding Pasir Gudang area.

Until now, no specific info obtained from where the gases produced. pic.twitter.com/4fbnzK18j5 — Nesh Nesh (@erajdanesh55) June 20, 2019

According to CNA, 17 schools in Pasir Gudang have been ordered to close since June 20, 2019.

According to The Star, three more schools might have been hit by the toxic fumes and about 60 people have since been hospitalised.

The MP of Pasir Gudang, Hassan Abdul Karim, revealed that gas leakage is likely the cause of this air pollution.

Hassan also urged to close all schools and cease the operation at all chemical factories until the air quality improves.

Second chemical leakage incident?

This might be the second case of air pollution in Pasir Gudang.

The last gas leakage was coined as Sungai Kim Kim incident, and affected more than 500 people staying in the vicinity.

Many fear that the situation might escalate to similar levels.

The chief of the Malaysian Chinese Association in Pasir Gudang, Tan Tuan Peng, questioned if sufficient measures have been put in place following the Sungai Kim Kim incident.

Both Hassan and Tan urged the government to be truthful and address the environmental and health problems seriously.

Top photo collage from Nesh Nesh via Twitter and Google Maps