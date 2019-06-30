fbpx

NDP 2019 funpack contents revealed, eco-friendly items included

In the name of sustainability.

Mandy How | June 20, 04:05 pm

The contents for National Day Parade (NDP) 2019’s funpack have been revealed.

A Facebook “haul” video was put up by NDPeeps in collaboration with this year’s emcee, Sonia Chew.

Here’s the complete list of items, according to both CNA and NDPeeps:

  • Mineral water (750ml)
  • Reusable bamboo straws (to be used as clappers during the parade)
  • Miniature flag
  • Face tattoos
  • Sun visor
  • Souvenir magazine
  • Mosquito patches
  • Luggage tag
  • Discount booklet
  • Potato chips
  • Biscuits
  • Wet/dry tissues
  • Tiger balm
  • Disposable bag (for clearing up trash)
Photo via Zero Waste Singapore/Facebook

The water-resistant bag, which comes in red and white, also doubles up as an Emergency Ready Bag.

It can be used as both a sling back and a backpack.

Among the items, one might notice that the bamboo straws and water-resistant bag are reusable.

The 750ml bottle is a departure from the two smaller plastic bottles given out last year.

 

According to CNA, organisers referred to Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen’s speech in 2018 when asked about single-use plastics in the funpack.

Ng had said that funpack items should be reusable “when available and cost-effective”.

He added that it would “not be feasible to have only reusable items with minimal packaging”.

Top image via Zero Waste Singapore/Facebook

