NDP 2019 funpack contents revealed, eco-friendly items included

The contents for National Day Parade (NDP) 2019’s funpack have been revealed.

Advertisement

A Facebook “haul” video was put up by NDPeeps in collaboration with this year’s emcee, Sonia Chew.

Here’s the complete list of items, according to both CNA and NDPeeps:

Mineral water (750ml)

Reusable bamboo straws (to be used as clappers during the parade)

Miniature flag

Face tattoos

Sun visor

Souvenir magazine

Mosquito patches

Luggage tag

Discount booklet

Potato chips

Biscuits

Wet/dry tissues

Tiger balm

Disposable bag (for clearing up trash)

The water-resistant bag, which comes in red and white, also doubles up as an Emergency Ready Bag.

It can be used as both a sling back and a backpack.

Among the items, one might notice that the bamboo straws and water-resistant bag are reusable.

The 750ml bottle is a departure from the two smaller plastic bottles given out last year.

Advertisement

According to CNA, organisers referred to Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen’s speech in 2018 when asked about single-use plastics in the funpack.

Ng had said that funpack items should be reusable “when available and cost-effective”.

He added that it would “not be feasible to have only reusable items with minimal packaging”.

Top image via Zero Waste Singapore/Facebook