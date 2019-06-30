NDP 2019 funpack contents revealed, eco-friendly items included
In the name of sustainability.
The contents for National Day Parade (NDP) 2019’s funpack have been revealed.
A Facebook “haul” video was put up by NDPeeps in collaboration with this year’s emcee, Sonia Chew.
Here’s the complete list of items, according to both CNA and NDPeeps:
- Mineral water (750ml)
- Reusable bamboo straws (to be used as clappers during the parade)
- Miniature flag
- Face tattoos
- Sun visor
- Souvenir magazine
- Mosquito patches
- Luggage tag
- Discount booklet
- Potato chips
- Biscuits
- Wet/dry tissues
- Tiger balm
- Disposable bag (for clearing up trash)
The water-resistant bag, which comes in red and white, also doubles up as an Emergency Ready Bag.
It can be used as both a sling back and a backpack.
Among the items, one might notice that the bamboo straws and water-resistant bag are reusable.
The 750ml bottle is a departure from the two smaller plastic bottles given out last year.
According to CNA, organisers referred to Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen’s speech in 2018 when asked about single-use plastics in the funpack.
Ng had said that funpack items should be reusable “when available and cost-effective”.
He added that it would “not be feasible to have only reusable items with minimal packaging”.
Top image via Zero Waste Singapore/Facebook
