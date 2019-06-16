fbpx

MRT commuters embark on galactic journey with editing magic from S’porean artist

A whole new world.

Mandy How | June 14, 05:54 pm

MRT rides are usually prosaic, mundane experiences — a means to an end.

However, social media users can now easily re-imagine their commute as a journey to space, thanks to some editing magic from 28-year-old Singaporean artist Sean Lee.

A series of seven photos were posted to his Facebook, where is has since gotten over 1,600 shares.

Now reaching: Mars.

Photo via SezerSean/Facebook

The Lunar Rocket Transit — just like our interchange.

Photo via SezerSean/Facebook
Photo via SezerSean/Facebook
Photo via SezerSean/Facebook

The following is what Lee designs to be inter-Galatic farms, which provide food and oxygen for commuters.

The general lighting is adequate for the plants, he wrote.

Photo via SezerSean/Facebook
Photo via SezerSean/Facebook

For the above photo, Lee reveals that he wanted to be an astronaut when he was eight years old:

“When I was 8 I wanted to be an astronaut and explore the cosmos. Grew up and ended up sitting in front of a desk. But it’s ok. I can still explore the galaxy in my mind  :))”

Photo via SezerSean/Facebook

Side by side

If you’re curious, here are juxtapositions of the before and after photos:

Photo via SezerSean/Facebook
Photo via SezerSean/Facebook
Photo via SezerSean/Facebook
Photo via SezerSean/Facebook
Photo via SezerSean/Facebook
Photo via SezerSean/Facebook

Lee is a graduate of the Art, Design & Media course at Nanyang Technological University, and has conceptualised two other versions of Singapore prior to this. 

S’pore artist transforms S’porean scenes into fascinating dystopian underwater worlds

S’porean artist re-imagines iconic S’pore landmarks covered in ice & snow

Cool.

Top image via SezerSean/Facebook

