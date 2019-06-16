MRT commuters embark on galactic journey with editing magic from S’porean artist

MRT rides are usually prosaic, mundane experiences — a means to an end.

However, social media users can now easily re-imagine their commute as a journey to space, thanks to some editing magic from 28-year-old Singaporean artist Sean Lee.

A series of seven photos were posted to his Facebook, where is has since gotten over 1,600 shares.

Now reaching: Mars.

The Lunar Rocket Transit — just like our interchange.

The following is what Lee designs to be inter-Galatic farms, which provide food and oxygen for commuters.

The general lighting is adequate for the plants, he wrote.

For the above photo, Lee reveals that he wanted to be an astronaut when he was eight years old:

“When I was 8 I wanted to be an astronaut and explore the cosmos. Grew up and ended up sitting in front of a desk. But it’s ok. I can still explore the galaxy in my mind :))”

Side by side

If you’re curious, here are juxtapositions of the before and after photos:

Lee is a graduate of the Art, Design & Media course at Nanyang Technological University, and has conceptualised two other versions of Singapore prior to this.

Cool.

Top image via SezerSean/Facebook