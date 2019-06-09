fbpx

Rare Kanyao durian in Thailand sells for S$65,000

It had the perfect size, shape and ripeness.

Joshua Lee | June 5, 04:52 pm

A single Kanyao durian has been sold in Thailand for 1.5 million baht (S$65,221).

It was auctioned off at the King of Durian festival in Nonthaburi, central Thailand on June 1, 2019.

The durian was hand-picked from Pa Toi Lung Mu, a durian orchard, just one day before the auction, reported Yahoo.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the fruit was singled out for its “perfect size, shape and ripeness”.

Via ecns.cn.

This year’s price also smashed last year’s record of 800,000 baht (S$34,768).

The proceeds from the auction totalled 4.5 million baht (S$195,402) according to Yahoo. Most of the money was paid to the farmers while a small portion went to charity.

Here’s a clip of the auction:

Rare type of durian

Kanyao durians are characterised by their round shape and a long stem. They are also one of the most expensive varieties of durians you can find in Thailand.

Kanyao durian. Via.

Kanyao durians are specific to Nonthaburi. They are also the most expensive in Thailand.

They are reserved months in advance and usually cost around 20,000 baht (S$869) each.

Grown in special orchards in Nonthaburi, these durians are protected from insects during the growing period, fed with special fertiliser, and covered with umbrellas to shield them from the intense tropical sun.

Fruit production is limited to three to four Kanyao durians per tree so as to ensure higher nutrient level per fruit. This makes the Kanyao durian very rare.

Only a few orchards in Nonthaburi cultivate the Kanyao durian today because a huge flood wiped out most of the durian orchards in 2011.

Top image via Viral Press/YouTube. 

