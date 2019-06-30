fbpx

First look at Milksha S’pore’s menu, including Azuki Matcha Milk & Earl Grey Latte with Honey Pearl

Moar and moarrrrr.

Fasiha Nazren |Mandy How | June 21, 10:06 am

Upsurge

Popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand Milksha is coming to Singapore.

Known for their honey pearls, the first outlet will open in Suntec City on June 22, while their second outlet will open on June 28 in Funan Mall.

Here’s a look at their five signature flavours.

1) Azuki Matcha Milk (S$5.60)

Image by Fasiha Nazren

The beverage uses matcha imported from Izumo Tousuien, a century-old brand from Japan.

2) Fresh Taro Milk (S$5.60)

Image by Fasiha Nazren

The taro, which comes from Taiwan, is hand-mashed before being blended with fresh milk.

3) Valrhona 100 per cent Cocoa Milk (S$4.80)

Image by Fasiha Nazren

The drink mixes premium Valrhona coca from France with fresh milk.

4) Refreshing Orange Green Tea

Image by Fasiha Nazren

The beverage features whole oranges imported from Taiwan with a green tea base.

5) Earl Grey Latte with Honey Pearl

Image by Fasiha Nazren

As one might have noticed, many of Milksha’s ingredients are imported from their homeland of Taiwan.

Image by Fasiha Nazren

Similarly, their honey pearls are also “freshly cooked” before being subjected to quick-freeze technology and flown over.

Image by Fasiha Nazren

Cool.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

