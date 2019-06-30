First look at Milksha S’pore’s menu, including Azuki Matcha Milk & Earl Grey Latte with Honey Pearl

Popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand Milksha is coming to Singapore.

Known for their honey pearls, the first outlet will open in Suntec City on June 22, while their second outlet will open on June 28 in Funan Mall.

Here’s a look at their five signature flavours.

1) Azuki Matcha Milk (S$5.60)

The beverage uses matcha imported from Izumo Tousuien, a century-old brand from Japan.

2) Fresh Taro Milk (S$5.60)

The taro, which comes from Taiwan, is hand-mashed before being blended with fresh milk.

3) Valrhona 100 per cent Cocoa Milk (S$4.80)

The drink mixes premium Valrhona coca from France with fresh milk.

4) Refreshing Orange Green Tea

The beverage features whole oranges imported from Taiwan with a green tea base.

5) Earl Grey Latte with Honey Pearl

As one might have noticed, many of Milksha’s ingredients are imported from their homeland of Taiwan.

Similarly, their honey pearls are also “freshly cooked” before being subjected to quick-freeze technology and flown over.

Cool.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren