Milksha: Taiwanese bubble tea with honey pearls opening in S’pore end June 2019

Another day, another bubble tea store opening.

Olivia Lin | June 4, 06:30 pm

Milksha, a popular bubble tea brand from Taiwan, is opening its first and second Southeast Asian outlets in Singapore.

Signature Drinks

Milksha will be launching four drinks series in Singapore: Fresh Milk Series, Fresh Milk Tea Latte Series, Premium Tea Series, and Special Concoctions.

Here’s a look at their signature drinks.

Earl grey latte with honey pearls:

Photo from Milksha

Azuki matcha milk:

Photo from Milksha

Valrhona 100% Cocoa Milk:

Photo from Milksha

Fresh taro milk:

Photo from Milksha

And refreshing orange green tea:

Photo from Milksha

Toppings for the drinks include honey pearls, grass jelly, and pudding.

Honey pearls

The honey pearls are freshly cooked and frozen before being air-flown directly to Singapore. According to Milksha, its quick-freeze technology helps to preserve the quality of taste and texture of each pearl.

Photo from Milksha

Pre-ordering of drinks

The first outlet will be at Suntec City Mall, while the second will be at the upcoming Funan Mall. The actual date of the opening will be announced on Milksha’s social media page.

Ahead of its official opening date, Milksha will be accepting orders via Klook starting June 10, and with a S$2 discount to boot.

The pre-order drinks are Fresh Taro Milk, Azuki Matcha Milk, and Valrhona Cocoa Fresh Milk, but only 320 cups will be available.

Customers will be able to collect their drinks at a special Klook queue at the flagship store at Suntec City Mall on the opening day.

Known as “Milkshop” in Taiwan, the brand was founded by dairy farmer, Kevin Lin, in 2002. It now has over 230 outlets in Taiwan, 20 in China, and two in Hong Kong.

And it seems like the brand is well-received overseas, judging by the queues in Taipei and Hong Kong respectively:

Photo from Milksha
Photo from Milksha

Outlet details:
Suntec City Mall
3 Temasek Boulevard #02-375/376, Singapore 038983
Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm

Funan
107 North Bridge Road #02-K07 Funan, Singapore 179105
Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm

Top photo collage from Milksha

