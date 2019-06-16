fbpx

McDonald’s giving fathers in S’pore free breakfast on June 15 & 16, 2019

Kids can try feeding their fathers for a change.

Mandy How | June 11, 03:13 pm

On June 15 and 16, 2019, selected McDonald’s outlets in Singapore will be offering free breakfasts to fathers from 8am to 12pm.

How to redeem

Here’s what you’ll have to do to get it:

  1. Bring your kid to a participating outlet (list below)
  2. Approach a Guest Experience Leader (GEL), who will pass your kid drawing paper
  3. Have your kid draw your favourite McDonald’s breakfast and show it to the GEL
  4. Dad gets complimentary breakfast in the form of Breakfast Deluxe or Hotcakes.
Photo via McDonald’s Singapore
Photo via McDonald’s Singapore

Here are the 20 outlets running the promotion:

There are certain caveats to this whole thing, of course.

For one, the child has to be under 12 years old.

And the promotion is only valid for dining in.

Lastly, each child is only entitled to submit one drawing, which is to say they can only redeem one breakfast.

However, this also means that if you have three kids, you get three breakfasts. Hurray.

Top image via McDonald’s Singapore

