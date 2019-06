Mango Mango Frappuccino back in Starbucks S’pore from June 19, 2019

From June 19, 2019, the mango frappuccino will be back in Starbucks stores in Singapore.

Advertisement

Previously released in May 2018, the drink will be back for a limited period.

Made with milk, mango jelly, mango passionfruit juice, and topped with whipped cream and mango sauce, the drink sold from S$8.80.

Advertisement

The Mango Mango Frappuccino will accompany the current tropical line-up:

Advertisement

Top image via @sweetescape87 and @pattypatt1 on Instagram