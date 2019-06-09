fbpx

AMK Town Council conducts re-checks after elderly man falls off shoddily-made chair at hawker centre

Many complained that the top of the seat appeared to be glued on.

Mandy How | June 3, 01:22 pm

A photo of an elderly man who fell off a chair in Teck Ghee Square Market and Hawker Centre is making its rounds online.

Possible head injury

The post was uploaded to Facebook on June 2 by Tan Paul, who pointed out that the hawker centre was renovated just two months ago.

Image via Tan Paul/Facebook

A younger man was seen holding either a cloth or tissues to the victim’s head, presumably due to a head injury.

Blood was also on the ground.

Behind the older man, a chair’s rounded seat lies separated from its main structure.

Tan’s post implied that the elderly man had fallen due to the chair’s shoddy quality.

A commenter name Kelvin Lau expressed the same sentiment, and shared a photo of the damaged chair.

Image via Kelvin Lau/Facebook

A few other commenters also complained that the chair was glued on, instead of screwed on as it should have been.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council re-checking tables and chairs

In response to Mothership‘s queries, Ang Mo Kio Town Council said that they were alerted to the incident late last evening (June 2).

The identity of the elderly man has yet to be established, but the council is trying to reach out to his family members.

The town council also added the seats are secured to the metal base “using a screw as well as ‘Max Bond’ glue.”

However, since the incident, the contractor has been mobilised to ensure that all tables and chairs in the hawker centre are secure by today.

Full statement here:

“Ang Mo Kio Town Council was alerted to this incident late last evening. We have not been able to establish the identity of the elderly man but we are doing all we can to reach out to his family members.

All our chairs at the hawker centre have to meet standard safety requirements. We are currently re-checking all the tables and chairs to ensure that they are properly secured. The seats are secured to the metal base using a screw as well as ‘Max Bond’ glue. The contractor has been mobilised on site to rectify and ensure that the table and chairs are secured. They will do so by today. There are close to 600 chairs in this hawker centre.

We are conducting a full investigation into this incident.”

Top image via Tan Paul/Facebook

