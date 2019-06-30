4 men in M’sia torture, pinch ears & step on tails of 2 monkeys for stealing food

Viewer discretion is advised. This article contains scenes and descriptions of animal abuse.

Abusing and taunting macaque pair

A video depicting a case of animal abuse in Malaysia surfaced online recently.

Advertisement

Posted on Twitter by user @fafalinfazlin, the video showed three men in Malaysia torturing a pair of macaques.

One man was seen restraining one of the monkeys by holding both its arms behind its back.

The monkey was obviously in distress and attempted to escape the man’s grip by jumping and kicking its feet, but to no avail.

At several points, its entire body was lifted into the air by its arms alone.

A second man standing behind the camera and who could not be seen, offered a length of raffia string presumably to tie the monkeys up.

The video then panned to a third man pinning a second smaller monkey to the ground and stepping on its tail as well.

A fourth man standing to the side briefly smacks the monkey on the head.

Advertisement

The two men holding the monkeys then bring them together face to face in a clear attempt at mockery.

One man prods the creatures’ faces with the end of a broomstick, while still maintaining a firm grip on the monkey with the other hand.

The man standing to the side then proceeds to viciously pinch and pull the ear of one of the monkeys, taunting it as the rest of the men laugh raucously.

Advertisement

Monkeys allegedly stole food

According to a World of Buzz article on June 18, 2019, @fafalinfazlin also shared on Twitter that the group of men worked at a food hall in Langkawi, Malaysia.

The monkeys were subjected to the torture allegedly due to the fact that they had stolen food from the men.

In the video, the men can be heard calling the animals “pencuri“, which translated from Malay means “thieves”.

The video was reportedly retweeted 5,000 times.

It is uncertain if any action has been taken against the men.

Advertisement

In Singapore, long-tailed macaques are known to steal food and other items from visitors to nature areas.

However, this is expected considering how much urban development has encroached into the territory of the country’s remaining biodiverse areas.

Singaporeans are advised to carefully stow away all food and personal items within their bags to protect them from the macaques.

The original tweet has since been deleted, but you can watch the full video here (Viewer discretion is advised):

Top photo from @fafalinfazlin / Twitter