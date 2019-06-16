PKR urges M’sians to stop sharing viral gay sex videos allegedly involving a minister

Malaysia’s People’s Justice Party, also known as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), has urged the public to stop sharing video clips allegedly of a Cabinet minister in bed with another man.

PKR is a key member of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition. Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting, Anwar Ibrahim, is the party president.

Rejects “gutter politics”

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 12, PKR’s secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail called the videos “gutter politics” and called for its rejection.

People’s justice party PKR condemns the use of gutter politics that doesn’t bring any benefit to the country or its people . The party Secretary General Saifuddin Nasution urges the public to stop spreading the video immediately. PKR political bureau is meeting this evening. pic.twitter.com/VpHXZlCt4b — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) June 12, 2019

“This type of politics does not benefit the people or the country,” he said.

According to The Star, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said on Wednesday, June 12 that the PKR central leadership will meet and possibly discuss the videos.

He added that PKR would cooperate with the authorities if there are any investigations into the matter.

One of the men outed himself

The statement comes hours after one of the two men in the video clips identified himself as being one of the men in the video clip.

On June 12, Haziq Aziz, 27, who claimed he is the principal private secretary to Deputy Minister of Primary Industries and Commodities Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, posted a video of his “confession on Facebook”.

Shamsul Iskandar is also vice-president of the PKR.

Speaking in Malay, Haziq said that the gay sex video was taken without his permission at the Four Points Hotel in Sandakan on May 10, during the Sandakan by-election.

He claimed the other man was a minister in the PH government.

He further said the minister was “not an individual who is qualified to be a leader”.

He also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the minister for corruption.

Mahathir unaware of video clips

Previously, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he was unaware of the video clips.

Responding to a reporter on June 11, he said he did not know anything about the matter.

“I need to read about it first, maybe if you could brief me on it, that’ll be good,” he said.

Gay sex illegal in Malaysia

Malaysia retains a colonial era criminal ban on sodomy.

Anwar has previously received a royal pardon from the Malaysian king after being imprisoned for sodomy charges.

Top image via Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s Facebook