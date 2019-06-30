fbpx

Back

Mahathir denies saying he will step down as M’sian PM in 3 years

Both Mahathir and Anwar said a meeting between them on June 24 proceeded as per normal.

Matthias Ang | June 25, 12:36 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has denied saying he will step down as prime minister in three years’ time.

According to Malaysiakini, Mahathir said to reporters in Kuala Lumpur on June 24:

“I didn’t say three years… but it is for corrective work.”

A promise is a promise

This was in response to a question about his interview in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 22.

At the time, Mahathir was asked how long he would stay in power to reduce Malaysia’s national debt, to which he replied:

“No, I will not go beyond three years.”

He added that he would stick to his promise of stepping down before his term was over and allowing Anwar Ibrahim to succeed him.

Meeting with Anwar went as per normal

When pressed about his meeting with Anwar on June 24, Mahathir replied that it was an ordinary meeting, according to Malaysiakini.

Additionally, no mention was made the issue of the “delay” in the handover of power,

Mahathir said:

“We spoke as usual. It was nothing.”

The position appeared to be echoed by Anwar as well, who put up a Facebook post on the meeting.

In it, he explained that his discussion with Mahathir touched on the country’s foreign and domestic affairs, along with economic issues.

Here is the translation:

“Met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad In Putrajaya today.

We briefly touched on several relevant/latest issues in (home affairs) and out(foreign affairs) of the country.

In the meeting we also agreed that the leadership of the country should be quick and credible in focusing on economic issues including driving domestic and foreign investments.”

Could the denial be an acknowledgement of original timetable?

In September 2018, Mahathir stated that he would step down after two years in favour of Anwar, as per an agreement by the four parties that made up the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, The Straits Times reported.

However, the PH consensus document that sets out the transition plan does not specify a timeline for the handover.

Anwar states handover should not interfere with running of country

Separately, Anwar also stated that the handover of power should not interfere with the running of the country, The Star reported.

He added that there was an understanding with Mahathir on the matter and that it was not an issue for him.

Anwar said:

“For me, this is a non-issue. The matter was raised, so we commented on it. As far as I’m concerned, I’m satisfied.”

More on what Mahathir originally said on June 22:

Mahathir plans on handing over power to Anwar within 3 years, previously said he would do it in 2

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mother in Zouk otter family suffers head injuries while aunt goes missing

Road accident or another fight?

June 25, 12:43 pm

Cleaning crew clear trash on East Coast Park beaches in teams of 10 from 6am every day

Their work spans the beaches to the barbecue pits, from 6am to 4pm.

June 25, 12:27 pm

Viral FB post shares tips on how to get the best value when ordering cai png

Life hack?

June 25, 10:55 am

After years of scandals & career blips, S'pore duo By2 kills performance at China talent show

Hope they get the second chance they are looking for.

June 25, 10:22 am

Children in Vietnam village ferried across river in plastic bags by parents just to go to school

Determination.

June 25, 12:06 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close