Man in S’pore asked to attend interview with LTA at 9:30pm, ends up stranded outside office

Poor dude just wanted to cooperate with the authorities.

Joshua Lee | June 19, 05:23 pm

Just like how a little typo can result in a wasted trip.

One man in Singapore, going by the name Viknesh, learned this lesson the inconvenient way.

Viknesh posted the image below on Facebook with the caption:

“Wahhhhh ask me come interview. Now waiting outside but no one inside to open gate also… 9.30pm LTA open ah.. KNN”

Screenshot from Facebook post

In the image, a person (presumably Viknesh) is holding a letter from the Land Transport Authority’s Vehicle Services Group requesting for the recipient to attend an interview on June 12, 2019 at 9:30pm.

The LTA office at Sin Ming is visible in the background of the image he posted.

Illogical as it might be to turn up for an appointment so late at night, Viknesh clarified that he did call LTA beforehand but could not get through to their office.

Screenshot from FB post

LTA confirms it was a typo

In response to Mothership‘s queries, LTA confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the timing in its letter was a typo, and the agency has reached out to Viknesh and also eventually did meet him on another date and time.

Here’s its reply:

“We made an error in printing the timing of the interview. We have since apologised for our mistake and have conducted the interview on a rescheduled appointment.”

Top image via Google Street View. 

