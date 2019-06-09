PMD rider’s 83kg ‘Iron Man’-inspired device, of course, confiscated by LTA

For one PMD rider in Singapore, his time as Iron Man has been put to rest.

On June 8, the Land Transport Authority put up a Facebook post regarding a man who had been caught riding a device that wayyyyy exceeded the permissible weight, on a footpath along Telok Ayer Street.

The post added that the device clocked a weight of close to 83kg, more than four times the weight allowed, and that it had been modified and decorated with an Iron Man theme.

Here is the post:

Looks more like a motorbike than a PMD

Several netizens also pointed out how the modifications had made the device appear more like a motorbike than a bicycle.

In any case, it would appear that the device in question appears to be a power-assisted bicycle (PAB), despite not being explicitly stated as such, according to one of the post’s photos that featured another PAB being inspected by LTA personnel.

It was accompanied with the following caption:

“All power-assisted bicycles must be sealed with the LTA approval seal, registered and affixed with a registration plate. From 1 Jul 2019 onwards, all e-scooters have to be registered as well.”

What are the regulations for PMDs?

According to LTA’s website, the rules for all bicycles, PMDs and PAB are as follows:

A maximum weight of 20kg,

A maximum width of 70cm,

A maximum capped speed of 25km/h

Failure to comply with the device criteria can result in either a fine of up to S$5,000, or three months’ imprisonment or both for a first-time offence.

E-scooters must also be registered starting from July 2019

Separately, LTA has also announced that starting from July 1, 2019, it will be an offence to ride an unregistered e-scooter on public paths.

You can register your PMD on the OneMotoring website, or at any Post Office.

Top image from LTA Facebook post