fbpx

Back
﻿

PMD rider’s 83kg ‘Iron Man’-inspired device, of course, confiscated by LTA

Oh snap.

Matthias Ang | June 9, 11:50 am

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

For one PMD rider in Singapore, his time as Iron Man has been put to rest.

On June 8, the Land Transport Authority put up a Facebook post regarding a man who had been caught riding a device that wayyyyy exceeded the permissible weight, on a footpath along Telok Ayer Street.

The post added that the device clocked a weight of close to 83kg, more than four times the weight allowed, and that it had been modified and decorated with an Iron Man theme.

Here is the post:

Looks more like a motorbike than a PMD

Several netizens also pointed out how the modifications had made the device appear more like a motorbike than a bicycle.

Source: Screenshot from LTA Facebook post
Source: Screenshot from LTA Facebook post

In any case, it would appear that the device in question appears to be a power-assisted bicycle (PAB), despite not being explicitly stated as such, according to one of the post’s photos that featured another PAB being inspected by LTA personnel.

It was accompanied with the following caption:

All power-assisted bicycles must be sealed with the LTA approval seal, registered and affixed with a registration plate. From 1 Jul 2019 onwards, all e-scooters have to be registered as well.”

Source: LTA Facebook post

What are the regulations for PMDs?

According to LTA’s website, the rules for all bicycles, PMDs and PAB are as follows:

  • A maximum weight of 20kg,
  • A maximum width of 70cm,
  • A maximum capped speed of 25km/h

Failure to comply with the device criteria can result in either a fine of up to S$5,000, or three months’ imprisonment or both for a first-time offence.

E-scooters must also be registered starting from July 2019

Separately, LTA has also announced that starting from July 1, 2019, it will be an offence to ride an unregistered e-scooter on public paths.

And here are some helpful links if you still haven’t done so:

All e-scooters must be registered with govt from mid-2018, more cycling paths being built

And if you enjoy taking the high road:

Riding PMDs illegally in S’pore from Jan. 15: S$300 fine for riding on roads, S$500 on expressways

You can register your PMD on the OneMotoring website, or at any Post Office.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to registering your e-scooter in S’pore

Top image from LTA Facebook post

 

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Almost Famous: Founding TNP & TODAY editor PN Balji opens up about politics, mistakes & corruption

The stories of veteran mainstream newspaper editors are ones we shouldn't forget, and boy does Balji have some of his own.

June 9, 11:11 am

SDP proposes 'S'poreans First' policy for hiring & retrenchment, S$7 per hour minimum wage

It also says ministerial and civil servant salaries and bonuses should be pegged to real income growth and lowest earners.

June 9, 10:15 am

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang opening at Century Square in Tampines on June 28, 2019

Liddat how to win war against diabetes.

June 9, 09:28 am

Haw Par Villa extends opening hours to 10pm

For the gutsy.

June 8, 11:40 pm

Ex-Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou eats bak kut teh with George Yeo & signs books in S'pore

It seems Ma Ying-jeou really loves bak kut teh.

June 8, 08:56 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close