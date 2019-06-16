fbpx

China’s Lin Dan on Lee Chong Wei’s retirement: “No one accompanies me on court anymore”

Strong bromance.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 13, 05:27 pm

Malaysian badminton legend, Lee Chong Wei, has announced his retirement earlier today due to health concerns.

M’sian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei cries as he announces end to 19-year career

On his Facebook post, Lee said that he was sorry that he did not deliver an Olympic gold. However, Lee had no regrets as he had tried his “very best”.

Despite not winning an Olympic gold in his 19-year career, Lee is well-respected for giving his all for Malaysia and his passion for badminton.

Internet’s reaction to Lee Chong Wei’s Olympic loss proves you don’t need gold to be a legend

Lin Dan’s wistful response

China’s badminton superstar Lin Dan is known to share a long-standing friendship with Lee, despite their rivalry on the court.

‘Frienemy’ tribute song totally captures M’sia’s Lee Chong Wei & China’s Lin Dan epic badminton rivalry

With Lee’s retirement, Lin posted his thoughts on Weibo, saying that he will be alone on the badminton court from now on without Lee.

Lin shared a song titled “My friend, don’t cry” along with the wistful caption, here’s a screenshot of his post:

Lee also mentioned Lin and other badminton players in his Facebook post, thanking them for the great battles they had.

Other tributes

Following the news of Lee’s retirement, tributes from fans and other prominent figures are also pouring in to honour one of the best badminton players of this generation.

Here are some examples:

Top photo collage from Weibo and Sina

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

