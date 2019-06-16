China’s Lin Dan on Lee Chong Wei’s retirement: “No one accompanies me on court anymore”
Strong bromance.
Malaysian badminton legend, Lee Chong Wei, has announced his retirement earlier today due to health concerns.
M’sian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei cries as he announces end to 19-year career
On his Facebook post, Lee said that he was sorry that he did not deliver an Olympic gold. However, Lee had no regrets as he had tried his “very best”.
I'm sorry that I couldn’t make it to Tokyo this time around. And I’m sorry I didn’t deliver an Olympic gold. But I know I’ve no regrets as I’ve tried my best. My very best. Thank you very much to all of you. Lee Chong Wei signing out.https://t.co/V0K5GSVLh4 pic.twitter.com/Sfz0eBwOTm
— Dato' Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) June 13, 2019
Despite not winning an Olympic gold in his 19-year career, Lee is well-respected for giving his all for Malaysia and his passion for badminton.
Internet’s reaction to Lee Chong Wei’s Olympic loss proves you don’t need gold to be a legend
Lin Dan’s wistful response
China’s badminton superstar Lin Dan is known to share a long-standing friendship with Lee, despite their rivalry on the court.
‘Frienemy’ tribute song totally captures M’sia’s Lee Chong Wei & China’s Lin Dan epic badminton rivalry
With Lee’s retirement, Lin posted his thoughts on Weibo, saying that he will be alone on the badminton court from now on without Lee.
Lin shared a song titled “My friend, don’t cry” along with the wistful caption, here’s a screenshot of his post:
Lee also mentioned Lin and other badminton players in his Facebook post, thanking them for the great battles they had.
Other tributes
Following the news of Lee’s retirement, tributes from fans and other prominent figures are also pouring in to honour one of the best badminton players of this generation.
Here are some examples:
Badminton legend and three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei 🇲🇾 announces retirement, ending a phenomenal 19-year career, following treatment for cancer.
Thanks for the incredible memories, @LeeChongWei. pic.twitter.com/g8d770Mexw
— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) June 13, 2019
Wonderful memories of your Olympic success that united a nation. Making us believe that we can be the best in the world!
Thank you @LeeChongWei #prideofnation #malaysiaboleh pic.twitter.com/R1hwAE3Rzn
— Lim Guan Eng (@guanenglim) June 13, 2019
Datuk @LeeChongWei , you will always be our champion.
You showed us the true meaning of 1Malaysia, time and time again.
I wish you a happy retirement. pic.twitter.com/3M7Odeo5bT
— Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) June 13, 2019
Lee Chong Wei @LeeChongWei has officially announced his retirement
Thank You!!! Legend/Icon Badminton Negara 🇲🇾🇲🇾🇲🇾🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/HL2CWvVYx2
— #TeamMALAYSIA 🇲🇾 (@AtletMalaysia) June 13, 2019
Datuk Lee Chong Wei
310 weeks of World’s Number One 🥇
199 consecutive weeks of World’s Number One
69 titles 🏆
34 runner-ups 🥈
3 times Olympic Silver Medalist 🥈
Thank you, legend! pic.twitter.com/zRVzY7RCSK
— Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) June 13, 2019
Congratulations @LeeChongWei on a Smashing career. You Single-handedly unites the nation and you have Served your country well. Thank you for showing us the Wei
— Faizal Rosly (@ijaicool) June 13, 2019
