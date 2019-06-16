China’s Lin Dan on Lee Chong Wei’s retirement: “No one accompanies me on court anymore”

Malaysian badminton legend, Lee Chong Wei, has announced his retirement earlier today due to health concerns.

On his Facebook post, Lee said that he was sorry that he did not deliver an Olympic gold. However, Lee had no regrets as he had tried his “very best”.

I'm sorry that I couldn’t make it to Tokyo this time around. And I’m sorry I didn’t deliver an Olympic gold. But I know I’ve no regrets as I’ve tried my best. My very best. Thank you very much to all of you. Lee Chong Wei signing out.https://t.co/V0K5GSVLh4 pic.twitter.com/Sfz0eBwOTm — Dato' Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) June 13, 2019

Despite not winning an Olympic gold in his 19-year career, Lee is well-respected for giving his all for Malaysia and his passion for badminton.

Lin Dan’s wistful response

China’s badminton superstar Lin Dan is known to share a long-standing friendship with Lee, despite their rivalry on the court.

With Lee’s retirement, Lin posted his thoughts on Weibo, saying that he will be alone on the badminton court from now on without Lee.

Lin shared a song titled “My friend, don’t cry” along with the wistful caption, here’s a screenshot of his post:

Lee also mentioned Lin and other badminton players in his Facebook post, thanking them for the great battles they had.

Other tributes

Following the news of Lee’s retirement, tributes from fans and other prominent figures are also pouring in to honour one of the best badminton players of this generation.

Here are some examples:

Badminton legend and three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei 🇲🇾 announces retirement, ending a phenomenal 19-year career, following treatment for cancer. Thanks for the incredible memories, @LeeChongWei. pic.twitter.com/g8d770Mexw — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) June 13, 2019

Wonderful memories of your Olympic success that united a nation. Making us believe that we can be the best in the world!

Thank you @LeeChongWei #prideofnation #malaysiaboleh pic.twitter.com/R1hwAE3Rzn — Lim Guan Eng (@guanenglim) June 13, 2019

Datuk @LeeChongWei , you will always be our champion. You showed us the true meaning of 1Malaysia, time and time again. I wish you a happy retirement. pic.twitter.com/3M7Odeo5bT — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) June 13, 2019

Lee Chong Wei @LeeChongWei has officially announced his retirement

Thank You!!! Legend/Icon Badminton Negara 🇲🇾🇲🇾🇲🇾🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/HL2CWvVYx2 — #TeamMALAYSIA 🇲🇾 (@AtletMalaysia) June 13, 2019

Datuk Lee Chong Wei 310 weeks of World’s Number One 🥇

199 consecutive weeks of World’s Number One

69 titles 🏆

34 runner-ups 🥈

3 times Olympic Silver Medalist 🥈 Thank you, legend! pic.twitter.com/zRVzY7RCSK — Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) June 13, 2019

Congratulations @LeeChongWei on a Smashing career. You Single-handedly unites the nation and you have Served your country well. Thank you for showing us the Wei — Faizal Rosly (@ijaicool) June 13, 2019

Top photo collage from Weibo and Sina