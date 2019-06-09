Taiwanese model Lin Chiling marries Japanese boyband Exile member Akira

Okay so, 44-year-old Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chiling has married 37-year-old Japanese actor Akira, who is also part of Japanese boyband Exile.

Surprising announcement

The announcement came as a shock to many as Lin and Akira were not reported to be dating previously.

Lin was, however, rumoured to be with Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan in the past.

Lin announced on June 6 on her Instagram that she is married and that she felt really fortunate to have everyone’s support and love so far.

Friendship turns into love

Akira also announced their marriage on his Instagram.

In his post, he wrote that the two of them started off as friends eight years ago.

The long-standing friendship turned into love just one year ago.

Akira elaborated that he was drawn to Lin who is caring and responsible, as well as always prioritising her loved ones before herself.

The actor also thanked his followers for the support and promised to continue to work hard as an artist.

Here’s the post:

In case you cannot see the post, here’s the full English text:

To all my fans: Thank you always for your continuous support. I am excited to announce that on June 6th, I married Lin Chi-ling, the Taiwanese actress, with whom I have had a long-standing friendship. Ever since sharing the stage with her on “Red Cliff -Love-” eight years ago, we developed a friendship and just last year, it evolved into something more. I felt strongly that I want her to be my partner in life as we see our true selves in each other.

No matter how busy she may be, she always puts her family, friends and fans before herself and constantly strives to provide love and courage to many people across Asia, always staying true to her roots. I was strongly attracted to her sense of responsibility and caring nature. With a smile, she always accepts me for who I am, and I constantly feel nothing but appreciation for her kindness. It pushes me to be better and I truly want to make her happy. I am in no way accomplished and I still have many things to learn, but because I cherish this bond with her and her family, I will continue down my path as an artist with a higher sense of self-awareness and responsibility, while not forgetting to appreciate everything that you all have given me. I will not forget where I came from, and will work harder, in order to give back to all the people who have always supported me. Sincerely, EXILE AKIRA

Top photo collage from Akira’s and Lin Chi-long’s Instagrams