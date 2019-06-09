fbpx

Taiwanese model Lin Chiling marries Japanese boyband Exile member Akira

Congrats.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 6, 10:13 pm

Okay so, 44-year-old Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chiling has married 37-year-old Japanese actor Akira, who is also part of Japanese boyband Exile.

Surprising announcement

The announcement came as a shock to many as Lin and Akira were not reported to be dating previously.

Lin was, however, rumoured to be with Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan in the past.

Lin announced on June 6 on her Instagram that she is married and that she felt really fortunate to have everyone’s support and love so far.

Friendship turns into love

Akira also announced their marriage on his Instagram.

In his post, he wrote that the two of them started off as friends eight years ago.

The long-standing friendship turned into love just one year ago.

Akira elaborated that he was drawn to Lin who is caring and responsible, as well as always prioritising her loved ones before herself.

The actor also thanked his followers for the support and promised to continue to work hard as an artist.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram

日頃より皆様方には大変お世話になっており、誠にありがとうございます。 私事ではございますが、 以前から交友のあった女優の林志玲(リン・チーリン)さんと、 6 月 6 日に結婚しましたことをご報告させていただきます。 8 年前に共演した舞台「レッドクリフ ~愛~」をきっかけに、 長い間、親しい友人としてお付き合いしていくなかでお互いに惹かれ合い、 人生のパートナーとして共に歩んでいきたいと強く思い、 昨年から交際に至り、これまで 2 人の仲を深め、向き合ってきました。 多忙な日々の中、志玲さんはいつも自分のことよりも家族や仲間を大切にし、 それ以上に、自分の活動を通してファンの皆様やアジアの多くの方々を大切にし、 沢山の愛情や勇気を届けている姿を近くで見てきて、 その責任感の強さと、愛に溢れる人柄に心惹かれました。 そして、どんな時も、ありのままの僕を笑顔で受け入れてくれる大きな優しさに、 感謝の気持ちと共に、志玲さんを心から幸せにしたいと真摯に思いました。 まだまだ未熟者ではございますが、これからは志玲さんと家族を大切にしながら、 これまで皆様が与えてくださった全てに感謝し、表現者としてこれまで以上に 自覚と責任を持って、芸道に精進してまいります。 そして、エンタテインメントの世界で今以上に初心を忘れず、 日頃から応援してくださっている皆様に恩返し出来ますよう精進していきたいと 思っておりますので、今後とも、どうぞよろしくお願いいたします。 令和元年 6 月 6 日 EXILE AKIRA #出会ったころの写真を使わせていただきました #AKIRA #林志玲 ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー To all my fans: Thank you always for your continuous support. I am excited to announce that on June 6th, I married Lin Chi-ling, the Taiwanese actress, with whom I have had a long-standing friendship. Ever since sharing the stage with her on “Red Cliff -Love-” eight years ago, we developed a friendship and just last year, it evolved into something more. I felt strongly that I want her to be my partner in life as we see our true selves in each other. No matter how busy she may be, she always puts her family, friends and fans before herself and constantly strives to provide love and courage to many people across Asia, always staying true to her roots. I was strongly attracted to her sense of responsibility and caring nature. With a smile, she always accepts me for who I am, and I constantly feel nothing but appreciation for her kindness. It pushes me to be better and I truly want to make her happy. I am in no way accomplished and I still have many things to learn, but because I cherish this bond with her and her family, I will continue down my path as an artist with a higher sense of self-awareness and responsibility, while not forgetting to appreciate everything that you all have given me. I will not forget where I came from, and will work harder, in order to give back to all the people who have always supported me. Sincerely, EXILE AKIRA

A post shared by EXILE AKIRA (@exileakira_official) on

In case you cannot see the post, here’s the full English text:

To all my fans:

Thank you always for your continuous support. I am excited to announce that on June 6th, I married Lin Chi-ling, the Taiwanese actress, with whom I have had a long-standing friendship.

Ever since sharing the stage with her on “Red Cliff -Love-” eight years ago, we developed a friendship and just last year, it evolved into something more. I felt strongly that I want her to be my partner in life as we see our true selves in each other.
No matter how busy she may be, she always puts her family, friends and fans before herself and constantly strives to provide love and courage to many people across Asia, always staying true to her roots. I was strongly attracted to her sense of responsibility and caring nature.

With a smile, she always accepts me for who I am, and I constantly feel nothing but appreciation for her kindness. It pushes me to be better and I truly want to make her happy.

I am in no way accomplished and I still have many things to learn, but because I cherish this bond with her and her family, I will continue down my path as an artist with a higher sense of self-awareness and responsibility, while not forgetting to appreciate everything that you all have given me.

I will not forget where I came from, and will work harder, in order to give back to all the people who have always supported me.

Sincerely, EXILE AKIRA

Top photo collage from Akira’s and Lin Chi-long’s Instagrams

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

