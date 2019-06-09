fbpx

Veteran Hong Kong actor Lee Siu Kei, 69, has died from liver cancer

RIP.

Tanya Ong | June 3, 11:23 am

Lee Siu Kei, also affectionately known as “Mu ge” (Brother Mu) in Chinese, has passed away.

Succumbed to liver cancer

The Hong Kong actor had been battling liver cancer since November 2018.

According to Zaobao, the cancer spread to his lungs, and he passed away on June 2, 2019, at the age of 69.

He had been warded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong.

Another Hong Kong actor, president of the non-profit Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild, Louis Koo, confirmed Lee’s passing.

Koo also told the media that he will keep in touch with Lee’s family and the guild will provide assistance accordingly.

Starred in many popular movies

Lee was formerly a triad member who went into the movie industry.

Known for his mobster roles in movies, he has also served as a consultant for Hong Kong triad movies.

Screenshot via YouTube video.

He previously starred in movies such as God of Gamblers 2Fist of Fury and God of Cookery.

Casino Raiders (1991). Photo via Hong Kong Cinemagic.
In 2015, he suffered from a stroke that affected his mobility.

He had stopped working since the stroke.

According to Oriental Daily, the stroke also put a financial strain on him and he reportedly ran into money problems after spending his money on treatment.

Top photo via HK Cinema & FB

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

