KFC S’pore collaborates with fashion designer to create new chic uniforms for staff

Hey, do you like KFC, but disagree with their sartorial choices?

Maybe this is the article for you.

KFC has introduced a new line of uniforms for staff here in Singapore.

Advertisement

Kentucky Fashion Chicken

According to a press release by KFC, these “on-fleek” uniforms were designed with every member of the KFC family in mind.

There are four different types of designs for each KFC crew member, as opposed to the previous standardised uniform.

Here are the four new uniforms.

Advertisement

Manager

The managerial uniform appears to be nothing out of the ordinary, nice little colour scheme, with the KFC logo emblazoned on the side.

But if you look closely, there’s a zipper on the shirt.

Maternity wear



Advertisement

Shift manager

Service rockstar

Advertisement

All together now.

According to Lynette Lee, general manager of KFC Singapore, the uniform redesign is also to show the pride and appreciation the company has for the staff.

The line was designed and created by Thomas Wee, a veteran local fashion designer with over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry, and designed to ensure peak comfort and functionality for the staff.

Wee hopes the new uniforms will boost the morale of the service team.

You can see these uniforms around town in July.

Advertisement

All images from KFC press release