Man orders S$7.95 2-piece meal at KFC Hillion Mall, gets box full of sadness instead

This quite sad.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 19, 05:10 pm

Upsurge

On June 15, 2019, Ernie Mah wrote a Facebook post to KFC.

He had apparently bought a two piece meal at their Hillion Mall outlet.

Here is what a two piece meal looks like, according to the website:

Here’s what Mah apparently got.

Image from Enerst Mah’s Facebook

Closer look.

Image from Ernest Mah

Mah also claimed the cashier forgot the spoon for his mashed potatoes.

Perhaps the bone from the undersized chicken could have been fashioned into a scooping device of sorts.

Reactions

The comments were generally sympathetic towards Mah’s plight.

Some proposed alternatives.

Even alternatives that are rather far:

Sad life.

This is his post:

Image from Mah and KFC

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

