Man orders S$7.95 2-piece meal at KFC Hillion Mall, gets box full of sadness instead
This quite sad.
On June 15, 2019, Ernie Mah wrote a Facebook post to KFC.
He had apparently bought a two piece meal at their Hillion Mall outlet.
Here is what a two piece meal looks like, according to the website:
Here’s what Mah apparently got.
Closer look.
Mah also claimed the cashier forgot the spoon for his mashed potatoes.
Perhaps the bone from the undersized chicken could have been fashioned into a scooping device of sorts.
Reactions
The comments were generally sympathetic towards Mah’s plight.
Some proposed alternatives.
Even alternatives that are rather far:
Sad life.
This is his post:
Image from Mah and KFC
