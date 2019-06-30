Man orders S$7.95 2-piece meal at KFC Hillion Mall, gets box full of sadness instead

On June 15, 2019, Ernie Mah wrote a Facebook post to KFC.

He had apparently bought a two piece meal at their Hillion Mall outlet.

Advertisement

Here is what a two piece meal looks like, according to the website:

Here’s what Mah apparently got.

Advertisement

Closer look.

Mah also claimed the cashier forgot the spoon for his mashed potatoes.

Perhaps the bone from the undersized chicken could have been fashioned into a scooping device of sorts.

Reactions

The comments were generally sympathetic towards Mah’s plight.

Advertisement

Some proposed alternatives.

Even alternatives that are rather far:

Sad life.

This is his post:

Advertisement

Image from Mah and KFC