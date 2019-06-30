Massive fire at Jalan Buroh, Jurong industrial area, explosions heard with billowing smoke
Hope everyone is safe.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
A massive fire broke out at Jalan Buroh, Jurong.
Here is the video:
Mothership.sg readers have told us that they apparently heard explosions from around the Pioneer area.
Here’s the view from Pioneer:
Another reader working in Taman, Jurong, took this video near his work site.
whoa there’s a massive explosion and fire near jurong!!! 😱 (dad said it’s at jalan pesawat not sure tho) pic.twitter.com/bBrVfi4ORH
— nursaadah (@ogscl) June 21, 2019
Such thick smoke!! What’s happening at Jurong East area? Got fire? @STcom @TODAYonline @ChannelNewsAsia @SCDF @SingaporePolice pic.twitter.com/AA8VSS3OoU
— esm (@teomenghao) June 21, 2019
just drove by a fire from one of the factories in Jurong Pier Road @STcom !! pic.twitter.com/6BzHN7JjmO
— nicole (@nicolejieyi) June 21, 2019
fire at jurong !!! pic.twitter.com/8iOH5NEclz
— t e q u i l a (@trippienadd) June 21, 2019
Fire at •Jurong SPC• earlier today. 🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/25W0dOassP
— ضوء أميرة ♡ (@ktdmorajri) June 21, 2019
We have reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and will update the article when they get back to us.
Here’s their post on what happened.
Here’s SCDF mitigating the fire.
Images from Whatsapp video, Videos and pictures from Nick Kao, Loh Yen-Ling, and Iqbal Srf, cover image from Trippienadd
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.