Massive fire at Jalan Buroh, Jurong industrial area, explosions heard with billowing smoke

Hope everyone is safe.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 21, 05:50 pm

A massive fire broke out at Jalan Buroh, Jurong.

Here is the video:

Mothership.sg readers have told us that they apparently heard explosions from around the Pioneer area.

Here’s the view from Pioneer:

Image from Low

Another reader working in Taman, Jurong, took this video near his work site.

Here’s another view from Jurong West:

Some other shots:

We have reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and will update the article when they get back to us.

Here’s their post on what happened.

Here’s SCDF mitigating the fire.

Images from Whatsapp video, Videos and pictures from Nick Kao, Loh Yen-Ling, and Iqbal Srf, cover image from Trippienadd

