Jollibee Woodlands opens on June 26, 2019

Fried chicken fans in the North, the wait is over.

Jollibee Woodlands opens this Wednesday on June 26.

Earlier in the year, the fast-food giant from the Philippines announced that it will be opening two new outlets at Woodlands MRT station and at Waterway Point in Punggol.

However, Jollibee has not announced the exact date of opening for Jollibee Waterway Point in Punggol.

Other Jollibee outlets can be found at Lucky Plaza, Square 2, Changi City Point, Paya Lebar Square, and Jurong East MRT Station.

Hiring aggressively

Jollibee must be bracing for the huge crowd in Woodlands.

Last week, Jollibee announced that it will be “hiring aggressively” for Jollibee Woodlands MRT for its full-time, part-time and weekend positions.

A month ago, there was also a round of interviews for the job openings at Jollibee Waterway Point in Punggol.

