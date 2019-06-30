fbpx

Jollibee Woodlands opens on June 26, 2019

Opening in less than a week's time.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 22, 10:03 pm

Fried chicken fans in the North, the wait is over.

Jollibee Woodlands opens this Wednesday on June 26.

Earlier in the year, the fast-food giant from the Philippines announced that it will be opening two new outlets at Woodlands MRT station and at Waterway Point in Punggol.

Jollibee to open 2 new outlets in Woodlands & Punggol

However, Jollibee has not announced the exact date of opening for Jollibee Waterway Point in Punggol.

Jollibee opening soon at Punggol Waterway Point

Other Jollibee outlets can be found at Lucky Plaza, Square 2, Changi City Point, Paya Lebar Square, and Jurong East MRT Station.

Hiring aggressively

Jollibee must be bracing for the huge crowd in Woodlands.

Last week, Jollibee announced that it will be “hiring aggressively” for Jollibee Woodlands MRT for its full-time, part-time and weekend positions.

A month ago, there was also a round of interviews for the job openings at Jollibee Waterway Point in Punggol.

Whoa.

Top photo collage from Jollibee Singapore Facebook 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

