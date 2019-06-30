Young Japanese “uriko” beer sellers carry 17kg beer kegs around like it’s no big deal

If you’ve ever been to a stadium game in Japan, you might have spotted a number of young Japanese women making their way round the stands, carrying 17kg kegs of beer on their backs for spectators to drink.

Known as “uriko”, these young women have been part and parcel of Japan’s sporting culture for years and is considered a dream job for many:

At this year’s Rugby World Cup which runs from September 20 to November 2, rugby fans from all over the world will be able to experience this unique aspect of Japan’s sporting culture.

Uriko are expected to serve over 400,000 foreign rugby fans at top speed and efficiency, as earnings between vendors are based on commission.

According to Reuters, “top vendors will expect to sell over 200 cups of beer during the game, with beers going for JPY750 (SGD 9.50) a cup.”

This practice is quite unique to Japan.

According to an article by The Japan Times, uriko are usually aged between 16 and 24.

A former uriko has also claimed to have lost 4kg while working a single game.

Here’s a video of the insanely quick pace in which kegs are changed:

Hopefully the uriko will be as well loved by foreign fans as they are by the Japanese:

Top image courtesy of yumoto_hinako and k_tanaka1231 on Instagram