Young Japanese “uriko” beer sellers carry 17kg beer kegs around like it’s no big deal
Very cool.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
If you’ve ever been to a stadium game in Japan, you might have spotted a number of young Japanese women making their way round the stands, carrying 17kg kegs of beer on their backs for spectators to drink.
View this post on Instagram
. . 野球観戦21 5月4日 中日vsヤクルト ナゴヤドームその❷ . 松坂大輔 投手✖︎紘子ちゃん . 彼女を見た瞬間、身体が固まりました笑 . なんだ！その頭に付けてる飾りは（笑） エビフライ🍤って、、、😅 . た、確かに名古屋めし、だけど、 ご当地メニューだけど、、😇 . ちなみにそれ、ドコで売っているんですか⁉︎ まさか、ネタ系でくるとは、、 . 今年の新人は一味違うね！笑 . 昨年、神宮でお寿司の飾りを いっぱい付けてる売り子さんいたな💦 . 数年前に甲子園で、 ミニーちゃんのカチューシャ付けてる 売り子さんいたな！ . そして、ナゴドでエビフライ🍤‼︎ 狙いは悪くないぞ！、、、たぶん💦 . （撮影当時）まだ、お客さんから、 イジられていないそうなので、 皆さん、ぜひ触れてあげて下さい😅 . （投稿許可済） . . #松坂大輔 #ナゴヤドーム売り子紘子 #ナゴヤドーム売り子 #ビール女子#売り子さん #ビール#売り子#ビール売り子 #ナゴヤドーム#ポトレ部 #かわいい#いいね返し#写真部 #中日ドラゴンズ#毎日投稿 #ポーズ#相互フォロー #エビフライ#笑#ポートレート #좋아요반사#여자#맞팔 #팔로우#일본#포즈#야구장 #귀여운#맞팔해요 #横顔は正義ナゴド編
Known as “uriko”, these young women have been part and parcel of Japan’s sporting culture for years and is considered a dream job for many:
At this year’s Rugby World Cup which runs from September 20 to November 2, rugby fans from all over the world will be able to experience this unique aspect of Japan’s sporting culture.
Uriko are expected to serve over 400,000 foreign rugby fans at top speed and efficiency, as earnings between vendors are based on commission.
According to Reuters, “top vendors will expect to sell over 200 cups of beer during the game, with beers going for JPY750 (SGD 9.50) a cup.”
View this post on Instagram
. . 野球観戦25 5月8日 中日vs広島 ナゴヤドームその❷ . #ナゴヤドーム売り子愛良 ちゃん . 見たかったアサヒユニ姿、 絶対似合うと確信していました！😆😁 . このスタイルの良さ！美脚！が、 アサヒユニ着ると益々引き立ちますね☺️！ . これを我々はアサヒマジック！と 呼んでいます笑 . いつも売り子さんを顔中心で撮るのに、 愛良ちゃんは必然的に全身で撮ってしまう！ . もう、可愛いというか、綺麗✨ . やはりアサヒユニ着てると、 売り子さん自身も気分が上がってるから、 こっちも楽しくなりますね☺️ . また、この景色が見れますように😊 . （投稿許可済） . . #ナゴヤドーム売り子 #売り子さん#ビール#売り子 #ビール売り子#ポトレ女子 #ナゴヤドーム#美人#毎日投稿 #かわいい#女子#綺麗#全身 #中日ドラゴンズ#相互フォロー #いいね返し#美女#写真部 #좋아요반사#여자#맞팔 #팔로우#일본#포즈#맥주 #야구장#귀여운#맞팔해요 #선팔하면맞팔
This practice is quite unique to Japan.
According to an article by The Japan Times, uriko are usually aged between 16 and 24.
A former uriko has also claimed to have lost 4kg while working a single game.
Here’s a video of the insanely quick pace in which kegs are changed:
Hopefully the uriko will be as well loved by foreign fans as they are by the Japanese:
Top image courtesy of yumoto_hinako and k_tanaka1231 on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.